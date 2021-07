The Iranian parliament has prepared a bill seeking to ban the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin for payments. According to a Friday report by Tasnim News Agency, the new bill drafted by Iranian lawmakers will prohibit the use of all non-national cryptocurrencies for payments within the country. On the flip side of the government’s move to clamp down on cryptocurrencies, the country is mulling over issuing its own digital asset. This is arguably the primary motive behind the new bill.