7 prospects who could give Yankees a boost: Trey Amburgey, Estevan Florial, Deivi Garcia, more

NEW YORK — Inevitably, the Yankees will need reinforcements. General manager Brian Cashman has already begun his search on the trade market for a center fielder, but until that happens — If that happens — he could turn to his massively talented, but also massively strikeout prone top prospect at the position. Cashman also likely wouldn’t mind adding a low-cost, high-upside starting pitcher, and while his minor-league ranks are low on those at the moment, Deivi Garcia could recapture the magic that he had in 2019.