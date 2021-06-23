Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

7 prospects who could give Yankees a boost: Trey Amburgey, Estevan Florial, Deivi Garcia, more

By Brendan Kuty
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Inevitably, the Yankees will need reinforcements. General manager Brian Cashman has already begun his search on the trade market for a center fielder, but until that happens — If that happens — he could turn to his massively talented, but also massively strikeout prone top prospect at the position. Cashman also likely wouldn’t mind adding a low-cost, high-upside starting pitcher, and while his minor-league ranks are low on those at the moment, Deivi Garcia could recapture the magic that he had in 2019.

www.nj.com
Community Policy
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
130K+
Followers
62K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Estevan Florial
Person
Erik Kratz
Person
Luis Gil
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Ryan Lamarre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Era#Ips#Bb#Triple A#Cf#Ab#Tampa Bay#Double A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLByanksgoyard.com

Yankees: What in the world has happened to Deivi Garcia?

Less than a year ago, the New York Yankees likely viewed top prospect Deivi Garcia as a cornerstone for their starting rotation. The right-hander, who had only appeared in 11 career Triple-A games, made his MLB debut during a shortened 2020 campaign when the team was desperately in need of arms, and at one point even helped the Bombers turn their season around when he stopped the bleeding against the Blue Jays.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Trey Amburgey sets Scranton on-base streak record

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 10-2 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs. CF Estevan Florial 2-6, 2 RBI, 2 K — back after taking fastball to knee on Sunday. 1B Chris Gittens 4-6, 2B, RBI, K — first game since returning from MLB. DH Trey Amburgey 1-4, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI —...
MLBNew York Post

Deivi Garcia’s disastrous Yankees season hits new low

BOSTON — The Yankees have a Deivi Garcia problem. Once seen as a potential option for rotation depth — or perhaps a trade chip at next month’s deadline — the 22-year-old right-hander’s season has been a disaster that only grew worse Friday. Garcia allowed five runs in just two innings...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Trey Amburgey deserves a shot with the Yankees

The Yankees’ regular center fielder, Aaron Hicks, is injured and won’t return this year. That has resulted in a whole mess of problems for the Yankees, who have been unable to field a worthy replacement at the position because Brett Gardner is struggling (.195/.301/.299 line with a 72 wRC+) and Mike Tauchman was traded (and hasn’t fared much better in San Francisco). But that’s not the only problem.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe enamors scout, who predicts MLB success and position change for N.J. native

Yankees No. 1 prospect Jasson Dominguez recently spent an evening at Steinbrenner Field watching the Tampa Tarpons and signing autographs. As we wait and wait for the 18-year-old switch-hitting prodigy and five times over millionaire to make his pro debut, a New Jersey born-and-bred youngster who was picked 30th overall in the 2019 draft is tearing up the new Low-A Southeast.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect impresses in ‘great’ MLB debut

Former New York Yankees prospect Domingo Acevedo made his MLB debut Monday with the Oakland A’s. The 27-year-old right-hander pitched one inning in Oakland’s 8-3 loss to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Acevedo gave up one hit and struck out one batter in his scoreless frame, throwing 14 pitches (eight of which were strikes).
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Week seven minor league review

The Yankees’ minor league affiliates continued their winning ways over the past week, combining to go 16-7, with all four teams continuing to hold onto first place in their respective divisions. Some of the Yankees top prospects up the middle such as Oswald Peraza, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith, Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells continue to play very well. Let’s take a look at he week that was across the Yankees minor league system.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees Prospects: Anthony Volpe plays the hero

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Syracuse Mets. Game will be made up as a doubleheader on July 7th. Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 5-13 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels. DH Luke Voit 1-1, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R. DH Max Burt 0-4, 3 K. SS Oswald Peraza 3-4, 1 HR,...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Two rainouts, two blowouts

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 14-5 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs. CF Hoy Jun Park 3-7, 1 RBI, 3 R, 1 K — first career game in the outfield. LF Greg Allen 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K — only man not in the hit parade. RF Ryan LaMarre 3-4, 1...
MLBchatsports.com

These four prospects could be trade bait for the Yankees at the deadline

We often focus on who might end up coming to the Yankees near the deadline. However, have you stopped to think about which players may be leaving the organization prior to July 30th? In order to get some additional pieces for 2021, the team might have to give up some parts of its future. That’s how it works.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees prospects Jasson Dominguez, Luis Medina in All-Star Futures Game

The New York Yankees will have two representatives on the American League’s roster at the 2021 All-Star Futures Game in Denver. We’ve already discussed the significance of the Yankees’ top prospect, outfielder Jasson Dominguez, being on the roster. He’s making history on the roster; no player has been in the Futures Game without playing a full professional season.
MLBchatsports.com

Also Trey Amburgey:

I could list a billion reasons the New York Yankees are having a disappointing season. Minimal production from first base & the corner outfield spots. A down year for Gleyber Torres. Bad defense & baserunning. An injury to Corey Kluber. The list goes on. But one thing that’s really bothered me is this team’s lack of mojo.
MLBNewsday

Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez makes professional debut

Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ top positional prospect, made his professional debut on Monday in Tampa for the Florida Complex League Yanks. The 18-year-old went 0-for-2 with a walk playing in six innings of a 4-0 win. Dominguez is a switch-hitting centerfielder from the Dominican Republic. The Yankees invested almost all...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees give vote of confidence to Aaron Boone

Despite the New York Yankees in the middle of a disappointing campaign, the front office still believes Aaron Boone is the man for the job. Who would have thought we’d be here in late June and the New York Yankees would be sitting in fourth place of the AL East standings with a 41-38 record. The Bronx Bombers have disappointed in a massive way, as they’re currently 7.5 games back of the first-place Boston Red Sox.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Jameson Taillon trade looks worse with Pirates prospect shining

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 19: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on August 19, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Tale as old as time. True as it can...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees prospects are off and running in 2021

At the tail end of the 2019 season, the Yankees hired Matt Talarico to be their new minor league baserunning coordinator. During his time in the college ranks, Talarico’s teams routinely ranked among the Division-1 lead in stolen bases and were known for doing it in an efficient manner. Talarico’s first chance to implement his aggressive running style was cut short due to the pandemic, but with the minor leagues nearing full swing, some of the results are starting to show up on the field.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 free agents who could boost Tribe’s outfield

The Cleveland Indians outfield has been one of the team’s biggest weaknesses over the last handful of seasons at least. However, this season there was starting to be signs of answers with the addition of Eddie Rosario through free agency and emergence of both Josh Naylor and Harold Ramirez. Unfortunately,...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Tarpons nearly throw a seven-inning no-hitter

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed at Worcester Red Sox. Scheduled to be made up on July 14th. Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-0 (7) and L, 2-5 (7) at Harrisburg Senators. Game 1:. DH Diego Castillo 0-4, 1 K. SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, 1 R, 2 K. 2B Oswaldo Cabrera 3-4, 1...