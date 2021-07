LibriVox recording of Korea and Her Neighbors by Isabella L. Bird. Read in English by Availle. In this book, Isabella L. Bird, who had been elected a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society only 2 years prior, describes her travels through Korea from 1894 - 1897 in her well-known style. She went on lengthy trips through the interior of what is today both North- and South Korea and vividly depicts the landscapes, people and customs of the "Hermit Kingdom".