The Canadian dollar has declined for a second straight day. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2386, up 0.46% on the day. Canada releases the April GDP report on Wednesday. In March, the economy posted a strong gain of 1.1%, but the market is bracing for a reversal in April, with a consensus of -0.8%. Canada has been slowly reopening its economy after a slow vaccine rollout. The Bank of Canada was the first of the major central banks to tighten policy, but a decline in GDP would likely preclude the BoC from raising interest rates anytime soon.