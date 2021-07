All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski is never one to go for a standard crop top. Yesterday, true to form, she stepped out in a halter top that was anything but your standard strappy summer go-to. The model-actress-businesswoman opted for a collared version by Cult Gaia that gave a full ab-reveal and was fastened with just a small metal hook. To show as much torso as possible, Ratajkowski wore a pair of low-slung jeans with casual sneakers, the epitome of elevated-yet-low-key styling.