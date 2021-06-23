Cancel
Burlington to begin building cybersecurity infrastructure

Wicked Local
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not a question of if the town of Burlington will be attacked, but when. In the aftermath of a cyberattack on the state’s Steamship Authority, earlier this month, the town’s Information Systems Security Advisory Committee had a stark warning: the time to prepare for a similar attack on Burlington is now. They delivered a warning about the increase of cyberattacks against Massachusetts companies and municipalities, but also presented a blueprint for getting ahead of the problem.

www.wickedlocal.com
