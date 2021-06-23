I like to call Medjool dates nature’s caramel — they are rich, creamy and naturally sweet. Medjool dates are native to Morocco but are also grown in certain warmer climates in the United States and around the world. Compared to other types of dates, Medjools are larger, squishy and sticky, which makes them easy to form into scrumptious Caramelly Date Bliss Balls. These are great to just pop into your mouth for a quick energy boost or to satisfy a sweet tooth.