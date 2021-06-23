Donor provides ballistic vests for sheriff’s office K-9s – ‘Having this peace of mind is priceless.’
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Patrol now has ballistic body armor from an anonymous donor. “After hearing of the passing of a North Carolina law enforcement agency’s K-9 from a gunshot wound, the donor felt moved to do something to protect the K-9s in his/her local jurisdiction,” CCSO said in a Friday statement. “The donor contacted the Sheriff’s Office with their mission. The donor made a specific request that [they] wanted adequate protection for the K-9s, not the cheapest vests available. A custom fitting was arranged for the vests.”nrcolumbus.com