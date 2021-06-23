Malt Protocol Details Failed Stablecoin Reimbursement Plan

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that use a variety of methods to keep their value fixed. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain the price stability of (strong) fiat currencies while maintaining the security, speed, and low cost of virtual asset transactions. This was initially done to minimize the impact of the price volatility of cryptocurrencies in trading and as a bridge to mainstream spending and financial institutions. Now they are beginning to branch out into mainstream banking to ease the cost and burdens of making payments.