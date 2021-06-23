Malt Protocol Details Failed Stablecoin Reimbursement Plan

The Director, Reimbursement & Government Affairs supports Mölnlycke Health Care’s (MHC) United States (US) market by implementing the commercial platform for reimbursement solutions as well as federal policy and legislation, i.e.: CMS Value Based Programs (Hospital Acquired Conditions, Readmissions, Value Based Purchasing, IMPACT Act). Primary focus for this role, will be to develop strategy and execution tactics and actions to ensure national and local reimbursement through evidence based outcomes, clinical and health economics; focused on coverage, coding and payment for current portfolio solutions and future launches. Additional focus will be expanding public policy with Capitol Hill, Health & Human Services and Industry Advocacy Organizations (NPIAP, AAWC, AORN, WOCN, SHM), to positively impact reduction of pressure Injuries & hospital / community acquired infections.