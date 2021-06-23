Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emergency Medical Services

NFPA Releases 1584 Fact Sheet to Assist 2021 Safety Stand Down “Rebuild Rehab” Training and Education

firefighternation.com
 12 days ago

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has released a new fact sheet highlighting important elements of NFPA 1584 Standard on the Rehabilitation Process for Members During Emergency Operations and Training Exercises. The new, at-a-glance resource debuts just in time for the 2021 Safety Stand Down campaign, “Rebuild Rehab,” later this month.

www.firefighternation.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfpa#Volunteer Fire Department#Fire Safety#Mental Health#Nfpa 1584 Standard#Iafc Rrb#Nvfc#Fsdao#Incident#Ems#Fdsoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
Harrisburg, PAtherecord-online.com

State highlights fire fighters’ cancer risk with upcoming roundtable discussion during Safety Stand Down Week

​HARRISBURG, PA – State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego is focusing the attention of the firefighting community on critical safety and health issues facing emergency service personnel with an upcoming live roundtable discussion as part of this year’s “Safety Stand Down Week.”. To highlight SSDW, Commissioner Trego will participate in a...
Public Healthsky963.com

NFPA provides Safety Guidance for Grilling and Fireworks

With summer officially here and COVID-19 restrictions loosening around the country, many people will look to grilling, cookouts, and other outdoor gatherings, including fireworks displays, to enjoy the warm weather. As the Fourth of July approaches, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is providing important reminders and guidelines for safely enjoying these activities. Make sure your gas grill is working properly. Leaks or breaks are primarily a problem with gas grills. Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year. If your grill has a gas leak detected by smell or the soapy bubble test, and there is no flame, turn off both the gas tank and the grill. If the leak stops, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again. If the leak does not stop, call the fire department. If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and do not move it. If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least 5 minutes before re-lighting it. Never leave equipment unattended. Make sure to closely monitor food cooking on the grill. Turn the grill off promptly when you’re done cooking, and let it cool completely before returning it to its original location. For campfires, fire pits, and chimineas, always have a hose, bucket of water, or shovel and dirt or sand nearby, and make sure the fire is completely out before going to sleep or leaving the area. Keep equipment a safe distance from things that can burn. Place your grill well away (at least 3 feet) from anything that can burn, including deck railings and overhanging branches; also keep them out from under eaves. Keep portable grills a safe distance from lawn games, play areas, and foot traffic. Keep children and pets well away from any type of equipment in use. In areas where campfires are permitted, they must be at least 25 feet away from any structure and anything that can burn. Also make sure to clear away dry leaves and sticks, overhanging low branches, and shrubs. Use fuel and fire starters properly. If you use a starter fluid to ignite charcoals, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources. Never use gasoline or other flammable or combustible liquids on firepits, chimineas, or campfires. For electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire, make sure the extension cord you are using is designed for outdoor use. If a fire breaks out, call the fire department. For any type of outdoor fire that can’t be quickly and effectively extinguished, call the fire department immediately for assistance. Only attend public fireworks displays. After many public fireworks displays were cancelled last year, many towns and cities will be hosting public fireworks events for the Fourth of July this year. If you are planning on making fireworks part of your Fourth of July celebration, NFPA strongly recommends attending these public shows rather than using consumer fireworks, which can cause serious injury and damage due to their unpredictability. An estimated 19,500 fires in the US were started by fireworks in 2018, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires, and 17,100 outside and other fires. These fires caused five deaths and 46 injuries to civilians and $105 million in property damage. More than one-quarter (28 percent) of fireworks fires from 2014-18 occurred on the Fourth of July. Approximately half (49 percent) of all fires reported on the Fourth of July are caused by fireworks. In 2020, an estimated 15,600 people were seen for fireworks-related injuries at hospital emergency departments, according to data collected by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. This was the highest estimate seen in more than 15 years. For more facts and information about fireworks, visit NFPA’s fireworks page.
Rio Grande County, COAlamosa Valley Courier

RGNF conducts fire safety training

RIO GRANDE COUNTY — In preparation for fire season, the Rio Grande National Forest worked with local fire leaders on training exercises the morning of May 19. These training exercises prepare fire personnel who will be working on fires if they happen in the area later this summer. Firefighters from...
Sedalia, MOsfccmo.edu

SFCC to offer NFPA 70E Electrical Safety workforce training

Sedalia, Missouri – June 29, 2021 – The LearningForce at State Fair Community College will offer a 12-hour National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 70E Electrical Safety workforce training from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 16, 18 and 20. The same training will be offered again Oct. 11, 13 and 15. Both sessions will be in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus.
PoliticsTimes-Union Newspaper

NIPSCO Seeks Grant Applications For Public Safety Education And Responder Training

MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO is accepting applications for a grant to support local nonprofit organizations who provide public safety education and training across northern Indiana. Grants are available in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000. Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 13 with grant awards announced during the week of...
Yolo County, CADavis Enterprise

Yolo Search and Rescue Team undergoes dementia safety training

When a person is missing, the police or sheriff’s department is called in to help. If the search expands into an area that is not easily patrolled by vehicles, typically the local search and rescue team is called in. If a bigger search area is needed, it could expand to include search and rescue teams from across the state.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Food Safety Training Deadline Is Soon

The deadline to register for food safety training being offered by Guthrie County Extension is this week. The deadline to register for the ServeSafe food safety training for foodservice managers and workers is June 30th. The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 21st at Lakeside Village Assisted Living in Panora.
Educationwaltersherald.com

Mostly Educational: Safety and Security in Schools

This is part of a series of ten summertime articles mapping the common ground upon which parents, educators, and communities can unite regarding one of the most divisive topics in America: public education. At over 6 feet tall in 7th grade, Jake towered over the other students in the hallway. On this day, however, the double-barrel shotgun crooked over his arm is what caught my eye. A crowded…
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Fireworks with a Firefighter focuses on safety education

By Anne Hassler Heidel McPHERSON—The annual Fireworks with a Firefighter was held last Thursday in the 200 block of E. Euclid St. The crowd came out for the bouncy houses and water activities, seeking some respite from the triple-digit heat. Mixed in with the fun, family activities were many opportunities for fire safety […]
Politicspanolawatchman.com

Lake Murvaul hosts water safety, CPR class at marina

“Throw, don’t go!” public health nurse Mandy Watson told those gathered at a water safety and CPR class this week. Watson works with the Texas Department of State Health Services, and she lead a free class for adults and children Tuesday at the Lake Murvaul marina pavilion. “Instead of jumping...
River Falls, WIrfcity.org

Request for Bids - Mobile Fire Education Safety House

The City of River Falls is seeking bids for a 2021 Mobile Fire Education Safety House. Bids will be received at the Office of the City Clerk, 222 Lewis St., River Falls, WI 54022 until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter.
Valley Center, KSvalleycenterks.org

Children Playing With Fire--Facts & Safety Tips

--In 2008, children playing with fire started an estimated 53,500 fires that were reported to U.S. fire departments, causing an estimated 70 civilian deaths, 910 civilian injuries, and $279 million in direct property damage. --Most fire-play fires (77%) started outside , but most associated deaths (92%) were in home structure...
Environmentphysiciansweekly.com

Mental Health Needs Described After Hurricane Irma

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) — In the 20 months after Hurricane Irma, 17 percent of households reported a need for a mental health care provider, and 37.9 percent did not receive these services, according to research published in the July 2 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Kearney, MOnewspressnow.com

Experts urge caution, safety around fireworks

As the nation celebrates its 245th year of independence, revelers throughout the Northland will take to yards and fields to light fireworks. First responders and firework experts urge caution during this explosive season as fireworks present a danger to people and structures. “Each July 4th, thousands of people, most often...
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Late initiation and low utilization of postnatal care services among women in the rural setting in Northwest Tanzania: a community-based study using a mixed method approach

BMC Health Serv Res. 2021 Jul 2;21(1):635. doi: 10.1186/s12913-021-06695-8. BACKGROUND: Maternal and newborn mortality is high immediately after childbirth and up to 42 days postnatally despite the availability of interventions. Postnatal care is crucial in preventing mortality and improving the health of women and newborns. This prospective cohort study investigated the initiation and utilization of postnatal care at health facilities and explored users’ and providers’ perspectives on utilization of postnatal care services.
Health Servicesfallriverreporter.com

Saint Anne’s Hospital receives Coverdell and Modified Rankin Scale Awards

Saint Anne’s Hospital has earned two awards for stroke care from the Massachusetts Paul Coverdell Stroke Program/Hospital Quality Improvement Collaborative. The Coverdell Stroke Systems of Care Partnership Award is awarded to hospitals that have established a formal partnership with Emergency Medical Services and/or post-acute facilities. The Modified Rankin Scale Award...
Fall River, MAHerald News

Saint Anne’s Hospital receives national awards for stroke care

FALL RIVER – Saint Anne’s Hospital has earned two awards for stroke care from the Massachusetts Paul Coverdell Stroke Program/Hospital Quality Improvement Collaborative. The Coverdell Stroke Systems of Care Partnership Award is awarded to hospitals that have established a formal partnership with Emergency Medical Services and/or post-acute facilities. The Modified...