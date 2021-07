Some iOS users have reported that apps like eBay and Microsoft Outlook are withholding features unless they enable app tracking. Apple in 1OS 14.5 introduced App Tracking Transparency, which allows users to keep apps from sharing their information with third parties. Since the rollout, every app on the App Store has had to comply with these tracking policies and is not permitted to treat users differently, whether or not they've opted-in. However, some iOS users have reported that certain apps have broken those terms and are, in fact, attempting to force them to enable app tracking.