After suffering many slings and arrows the past year due to the coronavirus fallout, the USD/BRL has now proven it has the ability to shift its trajectory and create a substantial bearish trajectory. The past twelve months of trading for the Brazilian real have created many volatile days and sudden reversals, which have certainly hurt some speculators. However, since traversing near the 5.8000 vicinity in March, the USD/BRL has unleashed a fairly consistent and incremental bearish cycle. Intriguingly, while many other major Forex pairs suffered against the USD in recent weeks, the Brazilian real has proven rather strong.