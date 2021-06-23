UW-Madison hires internally for next chief diversity officer
UW-Madison has tapped an administrator who oversees diversity efforts in the School of Education as its next chief diversity officer, the university announced Tuesday. LaVar Charleston, whose research focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion on college campuses, will begin the job Aug. 2. The chief diversity officer, one of a handful of positions reporting directly to Chancellor Rebecca Blank, leads campuswide efforts to create a diverse and inclusive community.www.wiscnews.com