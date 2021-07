According to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, digital RMB payments will be accepted on Beijing’s 24 rail transit lines and 4 suburban railways. Those who would like to use the new payment option will need to download the Ruubpay APP and link it with an ICBC bank account that has a digital RMB balance. In addition to Beijing, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Qingdao have all began to accept digital RMB payments in the public transportation system. (Source: XINHUANET.com)