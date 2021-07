Morgan Wallen is teasing new music again. Just recently, he posted part of a clip of an untitled old demo on Instagram, and a video of a song he co-wrote with Miranda Lambert called “Thought You Should Know” This time, he put up a clip of a track he’s apparently been working on with his friend and frequent co-writer Ernest, called “Drink U Back.” It sounds like a good old fashioned sad, lonesome drinking song, where Morgan finds himself trying to […] The post Morgan Wallen Shares Clip Of New Heartbreak Drinkin’ Song, “Drink U Back” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.