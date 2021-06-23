Flashback: Boardwalks; DDT dusting; Smokejumper training; teen court jurors

June 23, 1921 — Redmond Business Men Construct Cement Walks. The City Feed store and the Munz Hardware are both constructing cement sidewalks around their business properties in Redmond. B.H. McMickle said he would like to see such walks constructed all the way to the depot, much of the boardwalk in that direction being in an extreme state of dilapidation. A movement was started some time ago by members of the city council looking toward construction of much cement walk in Redmond, but it seems that under the Bancroft act bonds cannot be issued on account of the previous bonded indebtedness of the town.