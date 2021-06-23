Olin (OLN) Stock Up 78% in 6 Months: What's Behind the Rally?

Alteryx(NYSE: AYX), a software company designing products used for data science and analytics, saw its stock grow by 4.5% over the last five trading days as the rally continues post its Q1 2021 earnings. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 1.8% over the last five trading days. Will the company continue an upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a fall in the stock imminent? According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s stock price using multiple years of historical stock data, returns for AYX’s stock average around 2.6% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing a 4.5% rise in a week (five trading days). But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding AYX stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test Alteryx stock chances of a rise after a fall. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!