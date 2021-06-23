Senior profiles: 'Get involved,' urge the seniors

Born and raised in Redmond, Scout Bale is about to go east to one of the most prestigious public universities in the United States. Scout will attend the University of Virginia this fall. She picked the prestigious, Thomas Jefferson-founded public university for two main reasons — its excellent engineering programs, and its polo team. She’s been riding horses since before she could walk, and she started showing them in the seventh grade. In high school, Scout was on the equestrian team, showed horses at 4-H, and worked at Thunderhawk Farm Arabians, a horse farm in Sisters. Polo combines her love of horses and her desire to participate in a team sport.