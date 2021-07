The Sea of Galilee is not like Big Lake! The Sea of Galilee is 13 miles long by 7 miles wide. It is the second lowest lake in the world at 685 feet below sea level. The lake is not very deep. It is about 160 to 200 feet deep. It is surrounded by mountains- to the north is Mount Hermon, to the west are the cliffs of Arbel and to the east is the Golan Heights. The eastern and western sides are cut with deep canyons and ravines.