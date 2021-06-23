Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Should You Ride the Meme Wave in Torchlight (TRCH)?

Zacks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of oil and gas producer Torchlight Energy Resources (. TRCH - Free Report) rallied more than 200% over the past month to close the last trading session at $7.00. The stock hit its all-time high of $10.88 on Jun 21. Scarcely justified by underlying fundamentals, the staggering rally of 900% year to date has primarily been driven by the social media-driven ‘meme’ craze. Essentially, rising oil prices and the company’s ability to capitalize on it made the social media forums target the stock despite its fundamental weakness. As a matter of fact, Torchlight is being discussed by Redditors as a short squeeze candidate, and it is currently one of the top 10 most-discussed stocks on Twitter.

www.zacks.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trch#Transocean#Biotech#Trch Free Report#Amc Entertainment#Amc Free Report#Express Inc#Expr Free Report#The Oil Energy#Metamaterial Inc#Century Of Biology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Meme
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
MarketsMotley Fool

Should You (or Anyone) Buy Baby Doge Coin?

Don't let the early returns fool you. Baby Doge Coin could take a bite out of your savings. After launching on June 1, Baby Doge Coin has been picking up fans and new buyers quickly. The price went up by over 1,000% in about two weeks. It had a market cap of $200 million in three weeks and over 160,000 holders in four.
EconomyTechCrunch

Startups, culture and riding the meme wave

Ready? Let’s talk money, startups and spicy IPO rumors. Hey! It’s going to be a long weekend here in the United States, which means that this newsletter is in between myself and being done with work. So, we’re going to hit on even more topics than usual as I am a glutton for both punishment and writing. But I repeat myself.
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 2nd

PDCO - Free Report) distributes and sells dental and animal health products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days. Sabre Corporation (. SABR - Free Report) provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry. The Zacks Consensus...
StocksZacks.com

Bear of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

BE - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that generates and distributes renewable energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. After earnings took the stock almost 50%...
StocksZacks.com

5 Stocks to Sparkle This Fourth of July

Fourth of July celebrations are instilling optimism among American investors given the increased number of vaccination and reopening of the economy. Huge infrastructure spending package and expanded stimulus are encouraging consumers to spend higher in this holiday weekend. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), about 84% Americans plan to...
StocksZacks.com

A Tale of Two Investors, Which One Are You?

The market is off to a fantastic start this year. In fact, we just finished one of the best first-half starts in years, with the S&P notching its 2nd best first-half performance since 1998, gaining 14.4%. They also put in their 5th consecutive quarter of gains. The other major indexes...
IndustryZacks.com

Should You Buy Steel Stocks Now?

Since the beginning of the year, the steel industry has done remarkably well, making it one of the hottest segments of the materials sector. But as we enter the second half of the year, one question worth asking is whether this strength is likely to continue. And to answer this...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Exela and Powerbridge Are the Latest to Ride the Reddit-Meme Wave

Exela Technologies (XELA) - Get Report, Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) - Get Report and other lesser-known companies including Verb Technology (VERB) - Get Report, Borqs Technologies (BRQS) - Get Report and BSquare (BSQR) - Get Report all traded higher Wednesday amid continued touting on messaging platform Reddit as meme stocks ripe for additional "to the moon" gains.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Should You Buy or Sell Marin Software (MRIN) Stock?

Marin Software (MRIN) stock rose over 130 percent on Jun. 29, but was lower in premarket trading on Jun. 30. What’s the forecast for MRIN, and should you buy or sell the stock?. Article continues below advertisement. MRIN stock hit a 52-week high of $18.82 on Jun. 29 and closed...
StocksInvestorPlace

It’s Too Late to Ride Blackberry’s Meme Stock Wave

Boosted by the late May/early June wave of meme stock madness, Blackberry (NYSE:BB) stock seemed primed to repeat the “to the moon” moves it made last winter. But with its slide in recent days, the ship has clearly sailed. Not only for shares in this familiar tech play, but for meme stocks in general as well.
Stocksinvesting.com

Meme Stocks Aren’t Going Away: Should You Join the Club?

Jaime Rogozinski, the person who founded “WallStreetBets,” the Reddit forum that has been making waves in the financial world since last year, says that meme stocks are here to stay. Rogozinski has no current role in running WallStreetBets, but his assertion stands against the opinion most traditional investors have of meme stocks — that they are just a passing phase.
StocksZacks.com

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

SE - Free Report) closed at $280.88, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.23%.
StocksZacks.com

What Should You Do With the Meme Stock ContextLogic (WISH)?

AMC - Free Report) , Corsair Gaming Inc. (. TLRY - Free Report) among others were booked by retail traders on online forums like Reddit, Twitter and Robinhood, irrespective of their fundamentals. Meme Frenzy. Meme stocks attract retail investors on the basis on their short-interest position. A big open short...
StocksZacks.com

Here's Why You Should Keep Murphy USA (MUSA) in Your Portfolio

MUSA - Free Report) business model, well-equipped with volume growth and affordability, bodes well. However, its high debt load is bothersome. The company has seen northward estimate revisions for 2021 earnings in the past 60 days. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a VGM Score of...