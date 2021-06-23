Should You Ride the Meme Wave in Torchlight (TRCH)?

Shares of oil and gas producer Torchlight Energy Resources (. TRCH - Free Report) rallied more than 200% over the past month to close the last trading session at $7.00. The stock hit its all-time high of $10.88 on Jun 21. Scarcely justified by underlying fundamentals, the staggering rally of 900% year to date has primarily been driven by the social media-driven ‘meme’ craze. Essentially, rising oil prices and the company’s ability to capitalize on it made the social media forums target the stock despite its fundamental weakness. As a matter of fact, Torchlight is being discussed by Redditors as a short squeeze candidate, and it is currently one of the top 10 most-discussed stocks on Twitter.