Building Tensions

By Samuel Abbate
Frontiersman
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(One Perfect Life Chapters 96-99) In this portion of the Gospel we see tension building between Jesus and His detractors. He is going to Jerusalem for the Feast of Tabernacles. All Jewish men were required to go to Jerusalem for this feast which commemorated the time spent living in wilderness. It reminded the people of their dependence on God and God’s provision for the people. Our ultimate need is for a Savior and God’s provision for that need is Jesus.

