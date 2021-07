The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties this month. All outlined work is weather permitting. Crescent Street closure, Youngstown: Crescent Street between West Rayen Avenue and the southbound Madison Avenue Expressway exit ramp to Crescent Street will be closed to through traffic for a bridge demolition project beginning Tuesday and lasting about 120 days. Only local traffic will be permitted on Crescent Street. Detour signs will be posted.