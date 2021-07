Meet Azalea, a really gentle, calm, and people-loving cat. She loves attention, food, and laps from time to time. Azalea also likes a soft bed and to take a short stroll after her naps. She’d make a great companion cat and would do best as the only cat in the home. She’s friendly with people but an older gal (about 6-8 years old) so she may appreciate an adult only home or with older kids.