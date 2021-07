Age is just a number, right? Well, not in the automotive world. In an industry that's reinventing itself faster than ever, the 14-year-old Toyota Tundra stands as one of the oldest vehicles on sale. First released in 2007—with a major face-lift in 2014—the current Tundra is without a doubt on its last leg. But a new one is right around the corner, so we thought we'd take one last look at a 2021 Tundra TRD Pro to see if the new truck could learn anything from its predecessor.