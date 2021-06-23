Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disneyland may be creating a new program for ‘superfans’

By Herb Scribner
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recent reports suggest that Disneyland may be releasing a new membership plan for superfans to replace the old annual pass program. In January 2021, Disneyland and the California Adventure theme parks said they would end the popular Annual Passport program because of uncertainty around COVID-19, as I reported for the Deseret News.

www.deseret.com
Community Policy
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
16K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superfans#The Deseret News#Passholders#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Restaurantsallears.net

First Look at the NEW Lamplight Lounge Dining Experience in Disneyland!

If you’re spending a day in Disney California Adventure, you’ll probably want to stop by Lamplight Lounge at some point during your visit!. Although the restaurant has opened already to guests, Disney announced that the restaurant would also be featuring a brand new Boardwalk Dining option for guests. And, we’re giving you a first look at it during its opening today!
Restaurantsmicechat.com

Disneyland Storytellers Cafe Offers New Family-Style Dining

Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is generally known for its character breakfasts and dinner buffet. However, due to current operational changes, the format for Storytellers has changed drastically. Since reopening in late May, the buffets and character meals have been replaced with a partially family-style fixed-priced meal at both breakfast and dinner. Because Storytellers was always a favorite of ours for dinner, my family and I decided recently to give the new format a try.
TravelOnlyInYourState

The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of Colorado Campgrounds

Are you looking for a family campground that trumps every other so-called family campground you have ever visited? If so, you have come to the right place, as Colorado is home to a newer campground that is arguably the Disneyland of Colorado campgrounds, which is the one and only Jellystone Park:
ApparelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Vintage Style Crewneck Sweatshirts Arrive at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Although summer is just getting started, it’s never too early to plan ahead for some cooler weather. Thankfully, Disney has us covered for the future. Spotted in Elias & Co., we found some new crewneck sweatshirts that are sure to be a hit at Disney California Adventure.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Jack Skellington Mug Arrives at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s almost July, which means it’s almost time for the return of the Halloween season around Disney Parks! While browsing inside China Closet on Main Street, U.S.A., we spotted a new “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Jack Skellington mug that is sure to make your holidays extra frightful.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Can You Guess Which Princess Inspired These New Disneyland Treats?

We LOVE finding Disney Princess themed treats around the parks!. We still dream about the Rapunzel-inspired Lost Princess Cone, the Cinderella’s Carriage cake was super unique, and the iconic grey stuff made all of our Beauty and the Beast dreams come true! And we recently found a NEW princess treat in Disneyland that we need to tell you about because it’s SO FUN.
EntertainmentTheme Park Insider

Tokyo Disneyland Shares Highlights of New Musical

The Tokyo Disney Resort continues to set a high standard for entertainment at Disney theme parks around the world. You can see the latest example of that in two highlight videos that the resort released today of its new live musical in Fantasyland. Mickey's Magical Music World opened in April...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Legacy Passholder Retro Popcorn Bucket Pops Up at Disneyland

Disneyland Legacy Passholders can now pick up an exclusive popcorn bucket the next time they pop into the park. This version of the 65th anniversary retro popcorn bucket has the classic Annual Passholder logo. Legacy Passholder Retro Popcorn Bucket – $19.99. Instead of the Mickey and Minnie art, this popcorn...
Travelallears.net

11 Mistakes You’re Making When Planning for Disney World

Planning a trip to Disney World? There are a lot of things you need to take into consideration as you get ready for your trip — how many days should you go, where will you stay, what parks do you want to visit, what restaurants should you eat in, etc.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The 6 BIGGEST Disney World Hotel and Ticket DISCOUNTS for July!

Summer vacation is in full swing as fireworks return to Disney World and more guests head to the parks!. While we’ve given you a monthly look at the deals in January, February, March, April, May, and June, now you can get ready for your summer trips to Disney World with July’s hotel and ticket offers!
Worlddisneyfoodblog.com

The 3 Most Unexpected Things That Happened in Disney World in June

If you know us, you know that Disney news is kinda our thing. And there has been some BIG Disney news this month. From SHOCKING entertainment news to surprising health measure changes, we’re taking a look at the three most UNEXPECTED things that happened in Disney World in June!. 1....
TravelFodorsTravel

25 Ultimate Things to Do at Walt Disney World

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Walt Disney World Orlando > Family • Travel Tips. Plan the most magical trip to the Mouse House with these must-dos and hidden gems. Walt Disney World isn’t just a theme park. It’s a bustling metropolis that’s the same acreage as San Francisco with buses, trams, monorails, boats, ferries, gondolas, a soon-to-be high-speed rail, and polka dot Minnie-vans all zipping about the resort. It’s impossible to do it all in one visit as the massive property features nearly 30 hotels, around 50 rides, and about 200 places to eat. At that scale, the magic can be a bit overwhelming. So, here’s the best of the best, from brand-new, high-tech attractions to iconic snacks to nostalgic shows that never get old. Whether you’re a first-timer or annual passholder, here are the top 25 must-dos, must-eats, and must-stays.