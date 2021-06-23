Disneyland may be creating a new program for ‘superfans’

Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is generally known for its character breakfasts and dinner buffet. However, due to current operational changes, the format for Storytellers has changed drastically. Since reopening in late May, the buffets and character meals have been replaced with a partially family-style fixed-priced meal at both breakfast and dinner. Because Storytellers was always a favorite of ours for dinner, my family and I decided recently to give the new format a try.