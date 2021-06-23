Cancel
’40s Stars Glenn Ford And Rita Hayworth Were In Love For Decades

Glenn Ford’s son came forward and said that his father and ’40s star Rita Hayworth had a decades-long love affair. They never got married because they were always one of them was always married to someone else! Glenn and Rita appeared in several films together including Gilda and The Lady In Question.

Peter Ford said, “It was a relationship that lasted many, many decades.” Glenn had relationships with many beautiful Hollywood stars including Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe, but his son believes his relationship with Rita was the real thing. Glenn even bought the house next to Rita when she was married to James Hill.

Glenn Ford’s son talks about his father’s relationship with Rita Hayworth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxanN_0acpuoZS00
GILDA, Rita Hayworth, Glenn Ford, 1946 / Everett Collection

Peter said, “That’s where he built his dream house. The day after he finished that house and moved into it, she filed for divorce. The two of them were back together again. He installed a little gate in the back of his property so she could come from her house over to his. She would spend a lot of time at my dad’s house sitting by the pool. They were constantly together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ul76_0acpuoZS00
GILDA, Rita Hayworth, Glenn Ford, 1946 / Everett Collection

Sadly, Rita died in 1987 and Glenn died in 2006. Perhaps now they are together!

In conclusion, listen to Glenn talk about Rita in 1985:

