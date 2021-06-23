Cancel
SZA to debut new music during upcoming livestream

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSZA has revealed she will be dropping new tracks during her July 1 live stream following the release of singles ‘Good Days” and ‘Kiss Me More’. The singer said in a statement that the livestream – which is a promotional event for Grey Goose – “feels like the best place to debut some of my new material.”

tonedeaf.thebrag.com
BTS, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo Or Dua Lipa: Who Will Win Song Of The Summer In 2021?

BTS - “Butter”. Steady at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a third consecutive week this frame (a first among tracks by South Korean musicians), BTS’s “Butter” is off to a fantastic start when looking at the race for the Song of the Summer title. The summary release hasn’t budged from the top spot on the tally, and it already ranks as one of the bestselling tunes of the year after selling more than 100,000 copies in each of the past three weeks.
CelebritiesCorydon Times-Republican

Dua Lipa wants to be a movie star

Dua Lipa would “really like” to be a movie star. The 25-year-old singer is “intrigued and excited” about the idea of building on the experience she’s gained from starring in her music videos but doesn’t want to jump straight into a leading role. Asked about the possibility of moving into...
Designers & Collectionshiphop-n-more.com

Travis Scott Debuts 2 New Songs Ft. James Blake & Westside Gunn During Cactus Jack x Dior Show: Watch

Travis Scott’s wide branding opportunities continue has he debuts a new collection for Dior today. The rapper has collaborated with Dior Artistic Director Kim Jones for a new spring 2022 collection which he dpreviewed today (June 25) at Paris Fashion Week’s Menswear showcase. It was a physical runway show with a desert-like backdrop covered in oversize blooms as well as cacti to represent his creative collective and label, Cactus Jack.
MusicNME

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi surprises fans with new solo song ‘Tiger Power’

Hoshi of South Korean boyband SEVENTEEN has surprise-released a new solo song called ‘Tiger Power’. On June 24, the K-pop idol released ‘Tiger Power’ via SEVENTEEN’s official YouTube channel. The song, which the singer helped to write and compose, is a laid-back tune that features fun lines like: “Stop teasing me by calling me ‘hamster’ / It’s really annoying because I’m a tiger, so don’t do that,” per Genius.
Musicofficialcharts.com

SZA set to debut new material from long-awaited second album

SZA is set to debut new material from her long-awaited second album during a livestream performance. In partnership with Grey Goose, the US R&B star will take to the stage for the "one-of-a-kind virtual musical experience" IN BLOOM on July 1. Working as the brand's new creative consultant, SZA will...
Music1079ishot.com

Lil Uzi Vert Features on Country Singer’s New Song – Listen

Lil Uzi Vert is switching things up and is diving into country music. On Friday (June 25), country music artist Kidd G dropped a new song called "Teenage Dream 2" and the track contains an Auto-Tune-laden verse from Uzi Vert. "I said roll, roll, roll with me (With me), yeah/I...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Previews New Music With Westside Gunn During Dior Fashion Show

With his Utopia album on the horizon, Travis Scott apparently has some new heat on the way. During today’s Dior fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, LaFlame, who recently collaborated with the high end clothing brand, decided to preview some new music while the ladies walked the runway, and one track in particular featured NY spitter Westside Gunn. The two had previously teased the collab back in February when they linked up in the studio, which left fans eagerly waiting to hear what they cooked up and now we have that first preview.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

New Music: Russ – ‘Satisfy’

Russ continues to press on with his series of music where he releases a new song every week for New Music Fridays. Last week was ‘Rather Be Myself‘ which was produced by Jake One and got a visual treatment and now, the talented artist is back with his latest offering.
Musicghostcultmag.com

Beartooth Announce “The Journey Below” Livestream, New Album Out Now

Metalcore leaders Beartooth recently released their new album Below, via Redbull Records. Now they have announced details for their upcoming live performance stream, The Journey Below, airing on Wednesday, July 14 at 8pm ET/5pm PT through Veeps. The Journey Below will be quite the adventure for viewers. It mark the...
Theater & Dancehypebeast.com

Young Thug To Make Acting Debut in Upcoming Musical Dramedy 'Throw It Back'

Young Thug is set to make his big screen debut in the upcoming film Throw It Back, led by Feigco Entertainment and Tiffany Haddish‘s She Ready Productions. Directed by Shadae Lamar Smith and co-written with Rochée Jeffrey, the musical drama-comedy follows high school senior Wytrell, portrayed by Us star Shahadi Wright Joseph, who “has never stood out from the crowd.” A controversial Miami rapper, portrayed by Thugger, then decides to include the celebrated dance team from Wytrell’s high school in his music video, so Wytrell must fight for a spot on the team as her “final chance to be in the spotlight.”
Los Angeles, CAnickiswift.com

Are SZA And Summer Walker Working Together?

It looks like SZA and Summer Walker may blessing fans with a collab soon ... if their social media activity is anything to go by. The weekend of June 27 saw celebrities flocking to the Los Angeles, Calif. Microsoft Theatre for the BET Awards, including SZA, and Walker. For the occasion, SZA wore a custom-made Vivienne Westwood white gown, paired with a diamond choker necklace and white heels, per BET. Meanwhile, Walker opted for a see-through baby blue dress by Sergio DV Robinson, per Page Six. They both stunned! This year, SZA took home the BET HER Award thanks to her undeniable hit "Good Days," winning against Alicia Keys, Brandy, Bri Steves, Chloe X Halle, and Ciara. Though Walker didn't win an award this time, she was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, along with H.E.R., Beyoncé, SZA, Jazmine Sullivan, and Jhené Aiko (per CNN).
Musicwedr.com

New Music Friday

It’s New Music Friday and 99 JAMZ has you covered on new music releases for this week. Check out the list of new music from your favorite artist below!. Coi Leray, Kodak Black, & DJ Mustard- At the Top (Single) Doja Cat- Planet Her (Album) Kiddo Marv- Casamigos (Single/Video) Ski...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Upcoming Electronic Dance Music Duet Albums

What is an electronic dance music duo? Technically speaking, there are three main styles of electronic dance music: breakbeat, IDM, and chillstep. As the names suggest, breakbeat is the popular style which most people in the dancing industry are familiar with professionally. It’s normally characterized by fast, drum-driven dance music that was produced specifically for radio play.
MusicComplex

Doja Cat Shares New Track and Video “Need to Know” Ahead of Upcoming Album

The wait for Doja Cat’s third studio album just became a little more bearable. The Grammy-nominated artist released her much-anticipated “Need to Know” track and accompanying video. Doja announced the drop earlier this week on social media, sharing a sneak peek of the futuristic video. Shortly after the teaser, Doja...
MusicStereogum

Watch SZA Perform New Song “Shirt” In Grey Goose Livestream

A pre-recorded SZA concert was livestreamed for free on Thursday night as part of a collaboration with Grey Goose. The singer performed a portion of her much-anticipated new song “Shirt” live for the first time. The track went viral on TikTok earlier this year after SZA shared a snippet of it to her Instagram story; the music video for her most recent single “Good Days” also included a clip teasing the song. She only did a snippet of the new track at the end of her full performance. You can check it out at the 49m05s mark in the video below.