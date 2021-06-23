Cancel
Wine review: 2020 Chateau Virgile Costieres de Nimes Rose

Columbus Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailability: Weiland's Market, Giant Eagle Market District (Dublin, Grandview Yard and Kingsdale locations), Barrel & Bottle, and Meza Vino. Aroma: fresh and dried wild herbs in the bold nose, along with wild berries. Flavor: Excellent acid backbone is fleshed out with strawberry and guava notes. Notes: For $3 more than...

www.dispatch.com
