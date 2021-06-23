Cancel
Video Games

Hold me! PlayStation exclusive Ghost Of Tsushima could be coming to PC

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s start our day with a little bit of hope, shall we? I’ll cuddle up with any rumour that suggests that PlayStation samurai sim Ghost Of Tsushima could be on its way to the PC, and the faint wisps of a rumour storm started to gather last night. The game’s official box art has dropped the "only on PlayStation" branding. Could it be? Is it possible? All signs point to mayyyyyyybe-ish-but-probably-not. Eh, I’ll take it.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
