For a long time golfers assumed the elements in “lagging” the club (delaying the rotation of the club and getting the shaft to lean forward at impact) were the best ways to hit solid shots. Instructors worked hard with students to develop this dynamic, which also included delaying the release of the hands and timing things so that everything would “unload” right at impact. Thanks to the advent of 3D swing analysis, we now know that the clubhead should rotate through impact rather than being held off for as long as possible. (By the way, trying to force excessive lag typically causes your spine to lean backward, trapping and suffocating the speed generated by your swing.)