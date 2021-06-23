How to Make Sopes and Memelas and Pile On the Delicious Toppings

When my sister and I were growing up in Mexico, the school bus would drop us at home at 3 p.m., just in time for the most important meal of the day: lunch. As we climbed off the bus and walked up to the house, we’d get giddy with anticipation, wondering what our family had made for us. There was always soup, rice, black beans, a salad, two salsas, and at least one main dish. My sister, my brother, and I each had our favorites, but a main dish of sopes was always cause for excitement.