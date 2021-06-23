Cancel
Is it possible to make crypto sustainable? A few coins are trying

By AJ Dellinger
Cover picture for the articleBitcoin is not sustainable. Despite claims that the cryptocurrency utilizes renewable energy, researchers have found that Bitcoin continues to primarily use fossil fuel sources to power mining efforts — so much so that Bitcoin has a carbon footprint roughly equal to the entire country of Morocco. So while investing in the cryptocurrency may be good for your bottom line, depending on how favorably Elon Musk is tweeting about it on any given day, it is always terrible for the environment.

Bitcoin
Paypal
Economy
Crypto
Markets
Ethereum
Bitcoin Mining Report Claims Miner Energy Consumption Mix 56% Sustainable in Q2

During the last three months, there’s been a significant focus on the effects bitcoin mining has on the global environment. While many have claimed bitcoin mining is bad for the environment and many others have stressed that it affects the environment in a positive way, either way, most are relying on unreliable and old data from a few years ago. On July 1, 2021, the recently formed Bitcoin Mining Council published a report that claims 56% of the hashrate uses sustainable energy resources.
Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Deqode, Ledger Labs, Open Ledger

Global Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services market Study by ‘HTF MI’ aims to offers key information about the market stats. The report provides deep analysis about the growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, influencing trends, and challenges in the industry to help strategy planners, business owners, and individual enterprises to plan operative strategies and gain prominent position during the forecast period 2021 – 2026. The latest version of Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services report offers market share, market size, and growth rate from 2016-2026, the market segmentation is covered on the basis of product, application, technology, and geography.
Grayscale Adds Cardano to Its Cryptocurrency Investment Fund

Grayscale. Image: Shutterstock. Investment firm Grayscale has again diversified its Digital Large Cap Fund. Cardano, the fifth-biggest crypto by market cap, will make up 4.26% of the fund. In April, the firm added Chainlink to its fund. Crypto investment firm Grayscale today added Cardano (ADA) to its Digital Large Cap...
Network to Undergo Biggest Difficulty Adjustment Ever; BMC Says 67.6% of North American Bitcoin Mining Is Sustainable

China’s expansive mining ban, including regions with hydroelectric power, forced China-based miners to liquidate some of their crypto in preparation for a move elsewhere. Where will hashrate move next? Will miners join U.S. crypto-friendly jurisdictions like Texas and Kentucky, or will they stay close to home in bordering countries like Kazakhstan and Russia?
Polytopia Crypto News: What to Know as Musk Sends Investors Hunting for Polytopia Coin

Elon Musk is not just an electric vehicle magnate or a space exploration pioneer; he’s also an infamous meme connoisseur. Musk has used his internet humor to pump cryptocurrencies and drain others. However, his tweet today is a little more esoteric, and it’s sending investors on a hunt for a crypto called Dogecoin Polytopia (CCC:POLYTOPIA-USD). The Polytopia crypto news is causing some serious confusion this morning.
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Make Money In Crypto

The pandemic has changed the rules of the game, not only for business, but in fact, has affected everyone. The words quarantine and remote work have become commonplace in our everyday life. Those companies that could not switch to remote operation suffered losses or were completely liquidated. Most areas are...
Where to buy LinkEye crypto: LET coin surges 290% in a week

This article discusses LinkEye coin (LET), one of the most popular cryptocurrencies of the last week. The LinkEye price rose by another 42% today, consolidating a weekly gain of nearly 290%. This level of growth has been impossible for crypto investors to ignore, with many people trying to find out more about the cryptocurrency project.
Where to buy Babybnb coin: is BABYBNB crypto the next 100x gem?

One of today’s biggest risers in the cryptocurrency space is baby Babybnb (BABYBNB). The BABYBNB price has risen sharply by 128% in the space of 24 hours, and trading volume has also increased by 57%. Because of the increased interest in the altcoin, we thought it would be helpful to release an article explaining the key things you need to know before you invest. We explore what BABYBNB is, how it works, and what its future investment prospects are.
Benzinga

Crypto's Apex Predators: Coins With Market Cap Of Over $10B

While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has a market cap of $628 billion as of press time, only the market cap of 6 other cryptocurrencies exceeds $10 billion — today, we will examine those projects at the top of the digital asset food chain. The Biggest Altcoin: Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) has a...
Visa makes five strategic crypto hires and placements

Payments giant Visa has made five hires and placements as it continues to build out its crypto team. The company focuses heavily on stablecoins and is gearing up to support central bank digital currencies. Payments giant Visa has expanded its in-house crypto team with five key hires and moves, according...
Top 10 Aspiring Crypto Coins For July

This article will take a look at ten cryptocurrencies that have interesting developments lined up for the month of July, which could also have a positive effect on their price. Sponsored. Ethereum. Current Price: $2,161. Market Cap: $251 Billion. Market Cap Rank: #2. Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain. It...
As the Top Coins Lag Behind, an Odd Bunch of Crypto Assets See Double-Digit Gains

The market capitalization of all 10,722 cryptocurrencies in existence is around $1.42 trillion on Wednesday and during the last 24 hours, all of these crypto-assets combined lost 3.92%. Meanwhile, bitcoin captures 45.73% of the entire $1.42 trillion capitalization and ethereum commands 17.8%. As both of these leading assets have improved this week, seven-day changes against the U.S. dollar show a great number of other crypto-assets have seen much bigger double-digit gains.
5 Best DeFi Crypto Coins and Tokens to Buy July 2021

June was a bit of a mixed bag for investors looking to buy DeFi coins. The entire crypto market struggled to shake off its bearish run, and there were periods in the month when things genuinely looked up. But, the bears are still prowling the market and there’s much work to be done.
Forbes

Downward Facing Doge. What To Make Of The Crypto Crash.

Recent tales from the Crypto world remind casual investors of the risk of speculating. All of a sudden, it’s raining cryptocurrency. In other words, they are coming down in price the way rain falls in the tropics. Bitcoin is the most well-known, sort of the Band-Aid brand of this new crew of digital monetary species. But in recent weeks, the crypto-collapse has struck all corners of this speculation-ridden, headline-grabbing market segment.
Mobile Crypto Pay Coin Reaches Market Cap of $33,884.80 (MCPC)

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a total market cap of $33,884.80 and approximately $228.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.