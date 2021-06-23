Is it possible to make crypto sustainable? A few coins are trying
Bitcoin is not sustainable. Despite claims that the cryptocurrency utilizes renewable energy, researchers have found that Bitcoin continues to primarily use fossil fuel sources to power mining efforts — so much so that Bitcoin has a carbon footprint roughly equal to the entire country of Morocco. So while investing in the cryptocurrency may be good for your bottom line, depending on how favorably Elon Musk is tweeting about it on any given day, it is always terrible for the environment.www.mic.com