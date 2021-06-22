Centennial Public Works Achieves APWA Accreditation

Centennial Public Works Department Achieves American Public Works Association Accreditation for the Second Time

The Centennial Public Works Department recently received full accreditation by the American Public Works Association (APWA) for the second time. This accreditation formally verifies and recognizes the agency is in full compliance with the recommended management practices set forth in APWA’s Public Works Management Practices Manual.

Open to all governmental agencies with responsibilities for public works functions, initial accreditation from APWA is for a four-year period, during which time semi-annual updates will be required to demonstrate continuing compliance. After that time, there is a re-accreditation process which builds on the original accreditation, encouraging continuous improvement and compliance with newly identified practices.

“The City of Centennial prides itself on being effective, efficient and to provide the best possible service to our citizens. Obtaining this accreditation for the second time is no easy feat and I appreciate the commitment of the City’s Public Works team. This recognition illustrates our commitment and willingness to continually make improvements to meet the needs of our City,” says Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko.

The purpose of accreditation is to promote excellence in the operation and management of a public works agency, its programs and employees. Accreditation is designed to assist the agency in continuous improvement of operations and management, and in providing a valid and objective evaluation of agency programs as a service to the public and the profession.

“The Department of Public Works continues to showcase the successful partnership between the City and Jacobs. Since the start of this partnership in 2008, this team has consistently delivered a high level of excellence to the citizens of Centennial,” says Jeff Dankenbring, Centennial Public Works Director. “I’d like to acknowledge our stellar Public Works team and City staff who strive every day to deliver the City’s services and programs that make the City of Centennial a great place to live and work.”

APWA’s accreditation process includes five major steps:

Self-Assessment : Using the Public Works Management Practices Manual, an internal review of an agency’s practices combined with a comparison of the recommended practices contained in the manual;

: Using the Public Works Management Practices Manual, an internal review of an agency’s practices combined with a comparison of the recommended practices contained in the manual; Application : Once the decision has been made to commit to the Accreditation Program, the agency submits a formal application;

: Once the decision has been made to commit to the Accreditation Program, the agency submits a formal application; Improvement : After the agency has completed the self-assessment and identified areas needing improvement, the agency will work to bring all practices into an acceptable level of compliance with the recommended practices;

: After the agency has completed the self-assessment and identified areas needing improvement, the agency will work to bring all practices into an acceptable level of compliance with the recommended practices; Evaluation : Following the completion of the improvement phase, the agency will request a site visit. The site visit will consist of a review and evaluation of the agency to determine the level of compliance with all applicable practices.

: Following the completion of the improvement phase, the agency will request a site visit. The site visit will consist of a review and evaluation of the agency to determine the level of compliance with all applicable practices. Accreditation: The Accreditation Council will review the site visit results and recommendation from the team, voting to award or deny accreditation.

Formally awarded the prestigious accreditation by APWA’s Accreditation Council for the second time, the Centennial, CO Public Works Department was the 127th agency in North America to be awarded APWA Accreditation back in 2016, and the eighth agency in the State of Colorado. In addition to Centennial, the accredited agencies in Colorado include Arapahoe County, Arvada Public Works and Utilities), Aurora, Castle Rock, Cherry Hills Village, Golden, Greeley and Lafayette.

“Jacobs congratulates the City of Centennial for achieving APWA Reaccreditation. Our unique public-private partnership with the City over the past 14 years has enabled us to collaboratively develop and deliver exceptional public works services to its citizens,” says Craig Faessler, Jacobs Program Director.

About APWA

The American Public Works Association (www.apwa.net) is a not-for-profit, international organization of more than 30,000 members involved in the field of public works. APWA serves its members by promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge. APWA is headquartered in Kansas City, MO, has an office in Washington, DC, and 63 chapters in North America.