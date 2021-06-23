Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Reconstruction of plant–pollinator networks from observational data

By Jean-Gabriel Young, Fernanda S. Valdovinos, M. E. J. Newman
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmpirical measurements of ecological networks such as food webs and mutualistic networks are often rich in structure but also noisy and error-prone, particularly for rare species for which observations are sparse. Focusing on the case of plant–pollinator networks, we here describe a Bayesian statistical technique that allows us to make accurate estimates of network structure and ecological metrics from such noisy observational data. Our method yields not only estimates of these quantities, but also estimates of their statistical errors, paving the way for principled statistical analyses of ecological variables and outcomes. We demonstrate the use of the method with an application to previously published data on plant–pollinator networks in the Seychelles archipelago and Kosciusko National Park, calculating estimates of network structure, network nestedness, and other characteristics.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Collection#Data Science#Data Aggregation#Network Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

Model-based prediction of spatial gene expression via generative linear mapping

Decoding spatial transcriptomes from single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data has become a fundamental technique for understanding multicellular systems; however, existing computational methods lack both accuracy and biological interpretability due to their model-free frameworks. Here, we introduce Perler, a model-based method to integrate scRNA-seq data with reference in situ hybridization (ISH) data. To calibrate differences between these datasets, we develop a biologically interpretable model that uses generative linear mapping based on a Gaussian mixture model using the Expectation–Maximization algorithm. Perler accurately predicts the spatial gene expression of Drosophila embryos, zebrafish embryos, mammalian liver, and mouse visual cortex from scRNA-seq data. Furthermore, the reconstructed transcriptomes do not over-fit the ISH data and preserved the timing information of the scRNA-seq data. These results demonstrate the generalizability of Perler for dataset integration, thereby providing a biologically interpretable framework for accurate reconstruction of spatial transcriptomes in any multicellular system.
Public HealthNature.com

Unraveling the dynamic importance of county-level features in trajectory of COVID-19

The objective of this study was to investigate the importance of multiple county-level features in the trajectory of COVID-19. We examined feature importance across 2787 counties in the United States using data-driven machine learning models. Existing mathematical models of disease spread usually focused on the case prediction with different infection rates without incorporating multiple heterogeneous features that could impact the spatial and temporal trajectory of COVID-19. Recognizing this, we trained a data-driven model using 23 features representing six key influencing factors affecting the pandemic spread: social demographics of counties, population activities, mobility within the counties, movement across counties, disease attributes, and social network structure. Also, we categorized counties into multiple groups according to their population densities, and we divided the trajectory of COVID-19 into three stages: the outbreak stage, the social distancing stage, and the reopening stage. The study aimed to answer two research questions: (1) The extent to which the importance of heterogeneous features evolved at different stages; (2) The extent to which the importance of heterogeneous features varied across counties with different characteristics. We fitted a set of random forest models to determine weekly feature importance. The results showed that: (1) Social demographic features, such as gross domestic product, population density, and minority status maintained high-importance features throughout stages of COVID-19 across 2787 studied counties; (2) Within-county mobility features had the highest importance in counties with higher population densities; (3) The feature reflecting the social network structure (Facebook, social connectedness index), had higher importance for counties with higher population densities. The results showed that the data-driven machine learning models could provide important insights to inform policymakers regarding feature importance for counties with various population densities and at different stages of a pandemic life cycle.
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
EngineeringNature.com

A catalysis-driven artificial molecular pump

All biological pumps are autonomous catalysts; they maintain the out-of-equilibrium conditions of the cell by harnessing the energy released from their catalytic decomposition of a chemical fuel1,2,3. A number of artificial molecular pumps have been reported to date4, but they are all either fuelled by light5,6,7,8,9,10 or require repetitive sequential additions of reagents or varying of an electric potential during each cycle to operate11,12,13,14,15,16. Here we describe an autonomous chemically fuelled information ratchet17,18,19,20 that in the presence of fuel continuously pumps crown ether macrocycles from bulk solution onto a molecular axle without the need for further intervention. The mechanism uses the position of a crown ether on an axle both to promote barrier attachment behind it upon threading and to suppress subsequent barrier removal until the ring has migrated to a catchment region. Tuning the dynamics of both processes20,21 enables the molecular machine22,23,24,25 to pump macrocycles continuously from their lowest energy state in bulk solution to a higher energy state on the axle. The ratchet action is experimentally demonstrated by the progressive pumping of up to three macrocycles onto the axle from bulk solution under conditions where barrier formation and removal occur continuously. The out-of-equilibrium [n]rotaxanes (characterized with n up to 4) are maintained for as long as unreacted fuel is present, after which the rings slowly de-thread. The use of catalysis to drive artificial molecular pumps opens up new opportunities, insights and research directions at the interface of catalysis and molecular machinery.
ChemistryNature.com

General synthesis of single-atom catalysts with high metal loading using graphene quantum dots

Transition-metal single-atom catalysts present extraordinary activity per metal atomic site, but suffer from low metal-atom densities (typically less than 5 wt% or 1 at.%), which limits their overall catalytic performance. Here we report a general method for the synthesis of single-atom catalysts with high transition-metal-atom loadings of up to 40 wt% or 3.8 at.%, representing several-fold improvements compared to benchmarks in the literature. Graphene quantum dots, later interweaved into a carbon matrix, were used as a support, providing numerous anchoring sites and thus facilitating the generation of high densities of transition-metal atoms with sufficient spacing between the metal atoms to avoid aggregation. A significant increase in activity in electrochemical CO2 reduction (used as a representative reaction) was demonstrated on a Ni single-atom catalyst with increased Ni loading.
ScienceNature.com

Relaxation processes in silicon heterojunction solar cells probed via noise spectroscopy

We have employed state-of-the-art cross-correlation noise spectroscopy (CCNS) to study carrier dynamics in silicon heterojunction solar cells (SHJ SCs). These cells were composed of a light absorbing n-doped monocrystalline silicon wafer contacted by passivating layers of i-a-Si:H and doped a-Si:H selective contact layers. Using CCNS, we are able to resolve and characterize four separate noise contributions: (1) shot noise with Fano factor close to unity due to holes tunneling through the np-junction, (2) a 1/f term connected to local potential fluctuations of charges trapped in a-Si:H defects, (3) generation-recombination noise with a time constant between 30 and 50 μs and attributed to recombination of holes at the interface between the ITO and n-a-Si:H window layer, and (4) a low-frequency generation-recombination term observed below 100 K which we assign to thermal emission over the ITO/ni-a-Si:H interface barrier. These results not only indicate that CCNS is capable of reveling otherwise undetectable relaxation process in SHJ SCs and other multi-layer devices, but also that the technique has a spatial selectivity allowing for the identification of the layer or interface where these processes are taking place.
ScienceNature.com

Shot-noise limited, supercontinuum-based optical coherence tomography

We present the first demonstration of shot-noise limited supercontinuum-based spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) with an axial resolution of 5.9 μm at a center wavelength of 1370 nm. Current supercontinuum-based SD-OCT systems cannot be operated in the shot-noise limited detection regime because of severe pulse-to-pulse relative intensity noise of the supercontinuum source. To overcome this disadvantage, we have developed a low-noise supercontinuum source based on an all-normal dispersion (ANDi) fiber, pumped by a femtosecond laser. The noise performance of our 90 MHz ANDi fiber-based supercontinuum source is compared to that of two commercial sources operating at 80 and 320 MHz repetition rate. We show that the low-noise of the ANDi fiber-based supercontinuum source improves the OCT images significantly in terms of both higher contrast, better sensitivity, and improved penetration. From SD-OCT imaging of skin, retina, and multilayer stacks we conclude that supercontinuum-based SD-OCT can enter the domain of shot-noise limited detection.
ScienceNature.com

Prioritization of cell types responsive to biological perturbations in single-cell data with Augur

Advances in single-cell genomics now enable large-scale comparisons of cell states across two or more experimental conditions. Numerous statistical tools are available to identify individual genes, proteins or chromatin regions that differ between conditions, but many experiments require inferences at the level of cell types, as opposed to individual analytes. We developed Augur to prioritize the cell types within a complex tissue that are most responsive to an experimental perturbation. In this protocol, we outline the application of Augur to single-cell RNA-seq data, proceeding from a genes-by-cells count matrix to a list of cell types ranked on the basis of their separability following a perturbation. We provide detailed instructions to enable investigators with limited experience in computational biology to perform cell-type prioritization within their own datasets and visualize the results. Moreover, we demonstrate the application of Augur in several more specialized workflows, including the use of RNA velocity for acute perturbations, experimental designs with multiple conditions, differential prioritization between two comparisons, and single-cell transcriptome imaging data. For a dataset containing on the order of 20,000 genes and 20 cell types, this protocol typically takes 1–4 h to complete.
CancerPhys.org

Novel microscopy method provides look into future of cell biology

What if a microscope allowed us to explore the 3D microcosm of blood vessels, nerves, and cancer cells instantaneously in virtual reality? What if it could provide views from multiple directions in real time without physically moving the specimen and worked up to 100 times faster than current technology?. UT...
ChemistryPhys.org

Scientists focus on cone targets to enhance temperature of electron beams

Intense short-pulse laser-driven production of bright high-energy sources, such as X-rays, neutrons and protons, has been shown to be an invaluable tool in the study of high energy density science. In an effort to address some of the most challenging applications, such as X-ray radiography of high areal density objects...
ScienceNature.com

The Rayleigh–Lorentz invariant for superconducting resonators and optimal adiabatic qubit-information detection

Dynamical properties of a resonator can be analyzed using the Rayleigh–Lorentz invariant which is not an exact constant but varies more or less over time depending on variations of parameters. We investigate the time behavior of this invariant for a superconducting nano-resonator in order for better understanding of qubit-information detection with the resonator. Superconducting resonators which uses parametric resonance in a Josephson junction circuit can be utilized in implementing diverse next generation nano-optic and nano-electronic devices such as quantum computing systems. Through the analyses of the temporal evolution of the invariant, we derive a condition for optimal adiabatic qubit-information detection with the resonator. This condition is helpful for controlling the dynamics of the resonators over long periods of time. It is necessary to consider it when designing a nano-resonator used for quantum nondemolition readouts of qubit states, crucial in quantum computation.
SoftwareScientific American

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

Structural Equation Modeling

Structural Equation Models are models that explain relationships between measured variables and latent variables, and relationships between latent variables. Latent variables are variables that, as humans, we understand as a concept, but that cannot be measured directly. A great example of a latent variable that cannot really be measured directly...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Novel technique decodes mechanisms controlling executive functions of the primate brain

The human brain is a wonderfully enigmatic organ, helping to juggle multiple tasks efficiently to help us get through a long day. This feature, called executive function, seats primates like us at the pinnacle of evolution. The prospect of losing the spectacular flow of neural information in our brains because of an accident or disease is, thus, unnerving. In the event of such an unfortunate occurrence, to restore the brain to its previous working condition with full functionality—to reboot it, so to speak—would need a better understanding of the specific neural pathways that rely on working memory and decision-making—two important executive functions.
ScienceNature.com

Entropy-based dynamic graph embedding for anomaly detection on multiple climate time series

Abnormal climate event is that some meteorological conditions are extreme in a certain time interval. The existing methods for detecting abnormal climate events utilize supervised learning models to learn the abnormal patterns, but they cannot detect the untrained patterns. To overcome this problem, we construct a dynamic graph by discovering the correlation among the climate time series and propose a novel dynamic graph embedding model based on graph entropy called EDynGE to discriminate anomalies. The graph entropy measurement quantifies the information of the graphs and constructs the embedding space. We conducted experiments on synthetic datasets and real-world meteorological datasets. The results showed that EdynGE model achieved a better F1-score than the baselines by 43.2%, and the number of days of abnormal climate events has increased by 304.5 days in the past 30 years.
ScienceNature.com

The default mode network in cognition: a topographical perspective

The default mode network (DMN) is a set of widely distributed brain regions in the parietal, temporal and frontal cortex. These regions often show reductions in activity during attention-demanding tasks but increase their activity across multiple forms of complex cognition, many of which are linked to memory or abstract thought. Within the cortex, the DMN has been shown to be located in regions furthest away from those contributing to sensory and motor systems. Here, we consider how our knowledge of the topographic characteristics of the DMN can be leveraged to better understand how this network contributes to cognition and behaviour.
WildlifeNature.com

Revisiting a GWAS peak in Arabidopsis thaliana reveals possible confounding by genetic heterogeneity

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have become a standard approach for exploring the genetic basis of phenotypic variation. However, correlation is not causation, and only a tiny fraction of all associations have been experimentally confirmed. One practical problem is that a peak of association does not always pinpoint a causal gene, but may instead be tagging multiple causal variants. In this study, we reanalyze a previously reported peak associated with flowering time traits in Swedish Arabidopsis thaliana population. The peak appeared to pinpoint the AOP2/AOP3 cluster of glucosinolate biosynthesis genes, which is known to be responsible for natural variation in herbivore resistance. Here we propose an alternative hypothesis, by demonstrating that the AOP2/AOP3 flowering association can be wholly accounted for by allelic variation in two flanking genes with clear roles in regulating flowering: NDX1, a regulator of the main flowering time controller FLC, and GA1, which plays a central role in gibberellin synthesis and is required for flowering under some conditions. In other words, we propose that the AOP2/AOP3 flowering-time association may be yet another example of a spurious, “synthetic” association, arising from trying to fit a single-locus model in the presence of two statistically associated causative loci. We conclude that caution is needed when using GWAS for fine-mapping.
WildlifeGenetic Engineering News

Study Discovers Specialized Mammalian Odorant Receptor for Key Food Smells

Recognizing foods, predators, and pests by their smell is of key evolutionary significance in many species, including humans. Smell relies on molecular recognition—the precise binding of a volatile molecule emanating from the source to a specific receptor protein in the nasal lining of an organism. Pyrazines are such volatile cues....
PhysicsNature.com

Electrochemical activation of C–H by electron-deficient WC nanocrystals for simultaneous alkoxylation and hydrogen evolution

The activation of C–H bonds is a central challenge in organic chemistry and usually a key step for the retro-synthesis of functional natural products due to the high chemical stability of C–H bonds. Electrochemical methods are a powerful alternative for C–H activation, but this approach usually requires high overpotential and homogeneous mediators. Here, we design electron-deficient W2C nanocrystal-based electrodes to boost the heterogeneous activation of C–H bonds under mild conditions via an additive-free, purely heterogeneous electrocatalytic strategy. The electron density of W2C nanocrystals is tuned by constructing Schottky heterojunctions with nitrogen-doped carbon support to facilitate the preadsorption and activation of benzylic C–H bonds of ethylbenzene on the W2C surface, enabling a high turnover frequency (18.8 h−1) at a comparably low work potential (2 V versus SCE). The pronounced electron deficiency of the W2C nanocatalysts substantially facilitates the direct deprotonation process to ensure electrode durability without self-oxidation. The efficient oxidation process also boosts the balancing hydrogen production from as-formed protons on the cathode by a factor of 10 compared to an inert reference electrode. The whole process meets the requirements of atomic economy and electric energy utilization in terms of sustainable chemical synthesis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy