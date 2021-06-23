OpéraSPORT Joins Forces With Stylist Veneda Carter for a Vivid Collection

Buell Wetsuits and Clarke Little to collaborate to design a personalized line of lycra and wetsuit tops. Clark Little to custom design a capsule collection for Buell Wetsuits. Buell Wetsuits and Surf Inc. today announces a collaboration with Clark Little, the world’s most recognized ocean photographer. Little, who has established his own iconic brand of imagery documenting waves considered to be “too dangerous” or even “deadly”, has partnered with Buell Wetsuits to co-design a personalized line of products. The collection will be available at Buell stockists and buellsurf.com in 2022. The Clark Little collection will feature product offerings of wetsuit tops and lycra utilizing Clark's amazing imagery.