OpéraSPORT Joins Forces With Stylist Veneda Carter for a Vivid Collection
Sustainable label OpéraSPORT has tapped celebrity stylist Veneda Carter for a collaboration collection, featuring a range of bold prints adapted from Veneda’s own photos. Most notably known for styling Kim Kardashian, the Danish-born stylist loves to explore colors, proportions and tailoring, taking inspiration from 90s hip-hop music. Her streetwear-led aesthetic and personal style unmistakably influence the release, seeing a selection of items, from shirts and sweats to swimwear pieces, dressed in vivid motifs and striking tones. Stand-out offerings include the Rolando Unisex sweatshirt and joggers, as well as the Taylor swimsuit that features an all-over print in blue, green and orange hues. Rounding off the collection is the blue Jerome oversized bag made from a 100% recycled quilted fabric.hypebae.com