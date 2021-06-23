Cancel
Atomically-resolved interlayer charge ordering and its interplay with superconductivity in YBaCuO

By Chun-Chih Hsu, Bo-Chao Huang, Michael Schnedler, Ming-Yu Lai, Yuh-Lin Wang, Rafal E. Dunin-Borkowski, Chia-Seng Chang, Ting-Kuo Lee, Philipp Ebert, Ya-Ping Chiu
Cover picture for the articleHigh-temperature superconductive (SC) cuprates exhibit not only a SC phase, but also competing orders, suppressing superconductivity. Charge order (CO) has been recognized as an important competing order, but its microscopic spatial interplay with SC phase as well as the interlayer coupling in CO and SC phases remain elusive, despite being essential for understanding the physical mechanisms of competing orders and hence superconductivity. Here we report the achievement of direct real-space imaging with atomic-scale resolution of cryogenically cleaved YBa2Cu3O6.81 using cross-sectional scanning tunneling microscopy/spectroscopy. CO nanodomains are found embedded in the SC phase with a proximity-like boundary region characterized by mutual suppression of CO and superconductivity. Furthermore, SC coherence as well as CO occur on both CuO chain and plane layers, revealing carrier transport and density of states mixing between layers. The CO antiphase correlation along the c direction suggests a dominance of Coulomb repulsion over Josephson tunneling between adjacent layers.

Physicsarxiv.org

Superconductivity of incoherent electrons in Yukawa-SYK model

We study a model of $N$ fermions in a quantum dot, coupled to $M$ bosons by a disorder-induced complex Yukawa coupling (Yukawa-SYK model), in order to explore the interplay between non-Fermi liquid and superconductivity in a strongly coupled, (quantum-)critical environment. We analyze the phase diagram of the model for an arbitrary complex interaction and arbitrary ratio of $N/M$, with special focus on the two regimes of non-Fermi-liquid behavior: an SYK-like behavior with a power-law frequency dependence of the fermionic self-energy and an impurity-like behavior with frequency independent self-energy. We show that the crossover between the two. can be reached by varying either the strength of the fermion-boson coupling or the ratio $M/N$. We next argue that in both regimes the system is unstable to superconductivity if the strength of time-reversal-symmetry-breaking disorder is below a certain threshold. We show how the corresponding onset temperatures vary between the two regimes. We argue that the superconducting state is highly unconventional with an infinite set of minima of the condensation energy at $T=0$, corresponding to topologically different gap functions. We discuss in detail similarities and differences between this model and the model of dispersion-full fermions tuned to a metallic quantum-critical point, with an effective singular dynamical interaction $V(\Omega) \propto 1/|\Omega|^\gamma$ (the $\gamma-$model).
ChemistryNature.com

Superconducting insulators and localization of Cooper pairs

Rapid miniaturization of electronic devices and circuits demands profound understanding of fluctuation phenomena at the nanoscale. Superconducting nanowires – serving as important building blocks for such devices – may seriously suffer from fluctuations which tend to destroy long-range order and suppress superconductivity. In particular, quantum phase slips (QPS) proliferating at low temperatures may turn a quasi-one-dimensional superconductor into a resistor or an insulator. Here, we introduce a physical concept of QPS-controlled localization of Cooper pairs that may occur even in uniform nanowires without any dielectric barriers being a fundamental manifestation of the flux-charge duality in superconductors. We demonstrate – both experimentally and theoretically – that deep in the “insulating” state such nanowires actually exhibit non-trivial superposition of superconductivity and weak Coulomb blockade of Cooper pairs generated by quantum tunneling of magnetic fluxons across the wire.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Superconductivity with Topological non-trivial surface states in NbC

Quantum materials with non-trivial band topology and bulk superconductivity are considered superior materials to realize topological superconductivity. In this regard, we report detailed Density Functional Theory (DFT) calculations for NbC superconductor which shows the topologically non-trivial band structure. Bulk superconductivity at 8.9K is confirmed through DC magnetization measurements under Field Cooled (FC) and Zero Field Cooled (ZFC) protocols. This superconductivity is found to be of type-II nature as revealed by isothermal M-H measurements and thus calculated the Ginzberg-Landau parameter. A large intermediate state is evident from phase diagram, showing NbC to be a strong type-2 superconductor. When compared with earlier reports on superconducting NbC, a non-monotonic relationship of critical temperature with lattice parameters is seen. In conclusion, it is clear that NbC is a type-2 around 10K superconductor with topological non-trivial surface states.
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Flavor mixing and CP violation from the interplay of $S_4$ modular group and gCP

We have performed a systematical analysis of lepton and quark masses models based on $\Gamma_4\cong S_4$ modular symmetry with gCP symmetry. We have considered both cases that neutrinos are Majorana particles and Dirac particles. All possible nontrivial representation assignments of matter fields are considered, and the most general form of fermion mass matrices are given. The phenomenologically viable models with the lowest number of free parameters together with the results of fit are presented. We find out nine lepton models with seven real free parameters including the real and imaginary parts of modulus for Majorana neutrinos, which can accommodate the lepton masses and neutrino oscillation data. The prediction for leptogenesis is studied in an example lepton model. The observed baryon asymmetry as well as lepton masses and mixing angles can be explained. For Dirac neutrinos, four lepton models with five real free couplings are compatible with experimental data. Ten quark models containing seven couplings are found to be able to accommodate the hierarchical quark masses and mixing angles and CP violation phase. Furthermore, the $S_4$ modular symmetry can provide a unified description of lepton and quark flavor structure, and a benchmark model is presented.
ComputersNature.com

Ensemble learning-iterative training machine learning for uncertainty quantification and automated experiment in atom-resolved microscopy

Deep learning has emerged as a technique of choice for rapid feature extraction across imaging disciplines, allowing rapid conversion of the data streams to spatial or spatiotemporal arrays of features of interest. However, applications of deep learning in experimental domains are often limited by the out-of-distribution drift between the experiments, where the network trained for one set of imaging conditions becomes sub-optimal for different ones. This limitation is particularly stringent in the quest to have an automated experiment setting, where retraining or transfer learning becomes impractical due to the need for human intervention and associated latencies. Here we explore the reproducibility of deep learning for feature extraction in atom-resolved electron microscopy and introduce workflows based on ensemble learning and iterative training to greatly improve feature detection. This approach allows incorporating uncertainty quantification into the deep learning analysis and also enables rapid automated experimental workflows where retraining of the network to compensate for out-of-distribution drift due to subtle change in imaging conditions is substituted for human operator or programmatic selection of networks from the ensemble. This methodology can be further applied to machine learning workflows in other imaging areas including optical and chemical imaging.
ChemistryNature.com

Complete characterization of sub-Coulomb-barrier tunnelling with phase-of-phase attoclock

Laser-induced electron tunnelling—which triggers a broad range of ultrafast phenomena such as the generation of attosecond light pulses, photoelectron diffraction and holography—has laid the foundation for strong-field physics and attosecond science. Using the attoclock constructed by single-colour elliptically polarized laser fields, previous experiments have measured the tunnelling rates, exit positions, exit velocities and delay times for some specific electron trajectories, which are mostly created at the field peak instant, that is, when the laser electric field and the formed potential barrier are stationary in terms of the derivative versus time. From the view of wave-particle dualism, the electron phase under a classically forbidden, tunnelling barrier has not been measured, which is at the heart of quantum tunnelling physics. Here we present a robust measurement of tunnelling dynamics including the electron sub-barrier phase and amplitude. We combine the attoclock technique with two-colour phase-of-phase (POP) spectroscopy to accurately calibrate the angular streaking relation and to probe the non-stationary tunnelling dynamics by manipulating a rapidly changing potential barrier. This POP attoclock directly links the measured phase of the two-colour relative phase with the ionization instant for the photoelectron with any final momentum on the detector, allowing us to reconstruct the imaginary tunnelling time and the accumulated phase under the barrier. The POP attoclock provides a general time-resolved approach to accessing the underlying quantum dynamics in intense light–matter interactions.
ScienceNature.com

Synergistic interplay of ABA and BR signal in regulating plant growth and adaptation

Complex antagonistic interactions between abscisic acid (ABA) and brassinosteroid (BR) signalling pathways have been widely documented. However, whether or how ABA interacts synergistically with BR in plants remains to be elucidated. Here, we report that low, but not high, concentration of ABA increases lamina joint inclination of rice seedling, which requires functional BR biosynthesis and signalling. Transcriptome analyses confirm that about 60% of low-concentration ABA early response genes can be regulated by BR in the same directions. ABA activates BR signal in a fast, limited and short-term manner and the BR-biosynthesis regulatory gene, OsGSR1, plays a key role during this process, whose expression is induced slightly by ABA through transcriptional factor ABI3. Moreover, the early short-term BR signal activation is also important for ABA-mediated salt stress tolerance. Intriguingly, the process and effect of short-term BR signal activation were covered by high concentration of ABA, implying adaptive mechanisms existed in plants to cope with varying degrees of stress.
ScienceNature.com

Ultralow-threshold laser using super-bound states in the continuum

Wavelength-scale lasers provide promising applications through low power consumption requiring for optical cavities with increased quality factors. Cavity radiative losses can be suppressed strongly in the regime of optical bound states in the continuum; however, a finite size of the resonator limits the performance of bound states in the continuum as cavity modes for active nanophotonic devices. Here, we employ the concept of a supercavity mode created by merging symmetry-protected and accidental bound states in the continuum in the momentum space, and realize an efficient laser based on a finite-size cavity with a small footprint. We trace the evolution of lasing properties before and after the merging point by varying the lattice spacing, and we reveal this laser demonstrates the significantly reduced threshold, substantially increased quality factor, and shrunken far-field images. Our results provide a route for nanolasers with reduced out-of-plane losses in finite-size active nanodevices and improved lasing characteristics.
ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.
Video GamesNature.com

Development and testing of a game-based digital intervention for working memory training in autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is prevalent globally, yet it lacks cost-effective treatment approaches. Deficits in executive functions occur frequently in autism spectrum disorder and present a target for intervention. Here we report the design and development of five smartphone-based games for training working memory in children with ASD. These open-source games, available free of cost to the community, were designed to match the behavioral preferences and sensorimotor abilities of children with ASD. We then conducted a preliminary trial to test the effectiveness of a month-long intervention using these games. Although we did not see a significant change in the working memory of all children with a month-long training, children who performed better on the games also showed more improvement in their working memory, suggesting that a longer intervention with the games might be useful in improving working memory. Using a Hindi translation of the autism treatment evaluation checklist, we also tested the collateral gains of the training in reducing autistic symptoms. We found no significant change in the autistic symptoms after the intervention. Further, there was no correlation between the change in the working memory and the change in the autistic symptoms.
ComputersNature.com

Observation of exceptional point in a PT broken non-Hermitian system simulated using a quantum circuit

Exceptional points (EPs), the degeneracy points of non-Hermitian systems, have recently attracted great attention because of their potential of enhancing the sensitivity of quantum sensors. Unlike the usual degeneracies in Hermitian systems, at EPs, both the eigenenergies and eigenvectors coalesce. Although EPs have been widely explored, the range of EPs studied is largely limited by the underlying systems, for instance, higher-order EPs are hard to achieve. Here we propose an extendable method to simulate non-Hermitian systems and study EPs with quantum circuits. The system is inherently parity-time (PT) broken due to the non-symmetric controlling effects of the circuit. Inspired by the quantum Zeno effect, the circuit structure guarantees the success rate of the post-selection. A sample circuit is implemented in a quantum programming framework, and the phase transition at EP is demonstrated. Considering the scalable and flexible nature of quantum circuits, our model is capable of simulating large-scale systems with higher-order EPs.
PhysicsNature.com

On the forbidden graphene’s ZO (out-of-plane optic) phononic band-analog vibrational modes in fullerenes

The study of nanostructures’ vibrational properties is at the core of nanoscience research. They are known to represent a fingerprint of the system as well as to hint the underlying nature of chemical bonds. In this work, we focus on addressing how the vibrational density of states (VDOS) of the carbon fullerene family (Cn: n = 20 → 720 atoms) evolves from the molecular to the bulk material (graphene) behavior using density functional theory. We find that the fullerene’s VDOS smoothly converges to the graphene characteristic line-shape, with the only noticeable discrepancy in the frequency range of the out-of-plane optic (ZO) phonon band. From a comparison of both systems we obtain as main results that: (1) The pentagonal faces in the fullerenes impede the existence of the analog of the high frequency graphene’s ZO phonons, (2) which in the context of phonons could be interpreted as a compression (by 43%) of the ZO phonon band by decreasing its maximum allowed radial-optic vibration frequency. And 3) as a result, the deviation of fullerene’s VDOS relative to graphene may hold important thermodynamical implications, such as larger heat capacities compared to graphene at room-temperature. These results provide insights that can be extrapolated to other nanostructures containing pentagonal rings or pentagonal defects.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ultrafast hole spin qubit with gate-tunable spin–orbit switch functionality

Correction to: Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-020-00828-6, published online 11 January 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, the dependence of the Rabi frequency of the hole spin qubit on the g-factor was stated incorrectly. We wrote that the Rabi frequency is proportional to the g-factor perpendicular to the external magnetic field (g⊥), but, in fact, it is the g-factor parallel to the external magnetic field (g||) as shown in ref. 25 (Golovach, V. N, Borhani, M. & Loss, D.). Thus, the following sentence has been amended from “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g⊥μBBeff(t)/2h, with g⊥ the g-factor along the direction of Beff and thus perpendicular to Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” to “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g||μBBeff(t)/2h, with g|| the g-factor along the direction of Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” Accordingly, the phrase “the g-factor along Bext,” has been deleted from the sentence starting “Here, fMW and PMW are kept fixed...”.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

EBMT/ESID inborn errors working party guidelines for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for inborn errors of immunity

On behalf of the Inborn Errors Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the European Society for Immune Deficiencies, and European Reference Network on Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Autoinflammatory Autoimmune diseases (RITA) Introduction. Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a group of rare heterogeneous diseases. Currently,...
WildlifeNature.com

Discovery of spatial pattern of prickles on stem of Rosa hybrida ‘Red Queen’ and mathematical model of the pattern

The developmental patterns of many organisms are orchestrated by the diffusion of factors. Here, we report a novel pattern on plant stems that appears to be controlled by inhibitor diffusion. Prickles on rose stems appear to be randomly distributed, but we deciphered spatial patterns of prickles on Rosa hybrida cv. ‘Red Queen’ stem. The prickles primarily emerged at 90 to 135 degrees from the spiral phyllotaxis that connected leaf primordia. We proposed a simple mathematical model that explained the emergence of the spatial patterns and reproduced the prickle density distribution on rose stems. We confirmed the model can reproduce the observed prickle patterning on stems of other plant species using other model parameters. These results indicated that the spatial patterns of prickles on stems of different plant species are organized by similar systems. Rose cultivation by humans has a long history. However, prickle development is still unclear and this is the first report of prickle spatial pattern with a mathematical model. Comprehensive analysis of the spatial pattern, genome, and metabolomics of other plant species may lead to novel insights for prickle development.
ScienceNature.com

III–V nanowires on silicon (100) as plasmonic-photonic hybrid meta-absorber

Integration of functional infrared photodetectors on silicon platforms has been gaining attention for diverse applications in the fields of imaging and sensing. Although III–V semiconductor is a promising candidate for infrared photodetectors on silicon, the difficulties in directly growing high-quality III–V on silicon and realizing functionalities have been a challenge. Here, we propose a design of III–V nanowires on silicon (100) substrates, which are self-assembled with gold plasmonic nanostructures, as a key building block for efficient and functional photodetectors on silicon. Partially gold-coated III–V nanowire arrays form a plasmonic-photonic hybrid metasurface, wherein the localized and propagating plasmonic resonances enable high absorption in III–V nanowires. Unlike conventional photodetectors, numerical calculations reveal that the proposed meta-absorber exhibits high sensitivity to the polarization, incident angle, wavelength of input light, as well as the surrounding environment. These features represent that the proposed meta-absorber design can be utilized not only for efficient infrared photodetectors on silicon but for various sensing applications with high sensitivity and functionality.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis for recognition and regulation of arenavirus polymerase L by Z protein

Junin virus (JUNV) causes Argentine hemorrhagic fever, a debilitating human disease of high mortality rates and a great risk to public health worldwide. Studying the L protein that replicates and transcribes the genome of JUNV, and its regulator Z protein should provide critical clues to identify therapeutic targets for disrupting the life cycle of JUNV. Here we report the 3.54 Å cryo-EM structure of the JUNV L protein complexed with regulator Z protein. JUNV L structure reveals a conserved architecture containing signature motifs found in other L proteins. Structural analysis shows that L protein is regulated by binding of Z protein at the RNA product exit site. Based on these findings, we propose a model for the role of Z protein as a switch to turn on/off the viral RNA synthesis via its interaction with L protein. Our work unveils the mechanism of JUNV transcription, replication and regulation, which provides a framework for the rational design of antivirals for combating viral infections.
Physicsarxiv.org

Theoretical Prediction of Heterogeneous Integration of Dissimilar Semiconductor with Various Ultra-Thin Oxides and 2D Materials

In this paper, we have built a numerical p-n Si/GaAs heterojunction model using a quantum-mechanical tunneling theory with various quantum tunneling interfacial materials including two-dimensional semiconductors such as hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) and graphene and ALD-enabled oxide materials such as HfO2, Al2O3, and SiO2. Their tunneling efficiencies and tunneling current with different thicknesses were systematically calculated and compared. Multiphysics modeling was used with the aforementioned tunneling interfacial materials to analyze changes in strain under different temperature conditions. Considering the transport properties and thermal-induced strain analysis, Al2O3 among three oxide materials and graphene in 2D materials are favorable material choices that offer the highest heterojunction quality. Overall, our results offer the viable route to guide the selection of quantum tunneling materials for myriad possible combinations of new heterostructures that can be obtained via remote epitaxy and the UO method.

