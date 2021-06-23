Pound to Dollar Rate Choppy Ahead of BoE Meeting
The pound vs dollar rate hit a two-month low of 1.37865 early on Monday after the Fed’s hawkish shift last week, before rebounding. However, the pair’s sharp rise higher was blunted on Tuesday morning as the dollar picked up in early trading. The US Federal Reserve caught some market participants off guard last week by signalling that it will raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected – sending the dollar higher.www.poundsterlingforecast.com