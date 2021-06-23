Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Pound to Dollar Rate Choppy Ahead of BoE Meeting

By James Lovick
poundsterlingforecast.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pound vs dollar rate hit a two-month low of 1.37865 early on Monday after the Fed’s hawkish shift last week, before rebounding. However, the pair’s sharp rise higher was blunted on Tuesday morning as the dollar picked up in early trading. The US Federal Reserve caught some market participants off guard last week by signalling that it will raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected – sending the dollar higher.

www.poundsterlingforecast.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Interest Rates#Inflation#Boe#The Us Federal Reserve#British#New York Fed#The Federal Reserve Bank#Bank Of England#Boe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens as Payrolls Result Eases Rate Hike Concerns

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Monday, handing back some of its recent gains after Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report eased concerns about an early move by the Federal Reserve to rein in its accommodative monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was stuck in neutral on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week’s mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a hastening end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher and...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Faces an Important Price Level Again

The GBPEUR exchange rate is opening the week at the 1.1660 price level and is looking to get another push towards the 1.17 level. That level proved stubborn over the last two weeks and traders could try to get the pound sterling back to the yearly highs at 1.18. The...
Businessmining.com

Gold price boosted by recovery in central bank buying

Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as it appears that central banks have regained their appetite for buying bullion after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Spot gold advanced 0.3% to $1,790.52 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET, approaching the $1,800 level last seen in mid-June. US gold futures saw a gain of 0.5%, trading at $1,791.70 per ounce in New York.
MarketsFXStreet.com

The rupee rose against the US dollar

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.52 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.55 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.30 levels. The rupee rose more in choppy trade today as foreign banks sold the greenback likely in anticipation of inflows from foreign portfolio investors into Indian companies looking to raise capital through initial public offerings in the coming days.
BusinessBirmingham Star

Gold regains shine after central bank buying drops to decade low

Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the spectre of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Correction Brewing: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

AUD/USD trades to a fresh 2021 low (0.7477) in June as Federal Reserve officials project two rate hikes for 2023, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the V-shape recovery from 2020 as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) appears to be on track to retain the current course for monetary policy.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Short EUR/CAD on Central Bank Differences: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Central banks to be in the spotlight in the coming months. BOC expected to act before ECB to curb price pressures. Ever since economies started recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic shock, the talk of the town has been inflation and monetary policy. There is no doubt that central banks are going to be in the spotlight in the coming months, and how one bank performs compared to another is likely to be one of the main drivers of currency pairs in Q3.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Is the rally doomed?

US dollar surrenders the week’s gains after NFP. WTI rises 1.2% to near three-year high. US Treasury rates drop after Friday payrolls. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees long-term consolidation below 1.2400. The USD/CAD lost most of its weekly gain on Friday after opening at 1.2294 on Monday and reaching 1.2437 on...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR Q3 Fundamental Forecast: ECB Review May Lead to Euro Weakness

As predicted at the end of March in the second quarter forecast, EUR/USD rallied strongly in Q2, rising from a low of 1.1704 on March 31 to a high of 1.2266 on May 25 before dropping back. Now, after the end of Q2, it looks as though it has further to fall ahead of the results of a European Central Bank strategy review that will likely be unveiled in September but could emerge earlier.