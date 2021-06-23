Cancel
Electronic Dance Music Crossword Solver

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 12 days ago

If you are looking for an answer to the question, “What is the new sensation characterized by electronic music?” then look no further. I have the solution. It is the song we are about to hear. It is called, “Love is in the air,” by The National. Directly to the...

oneedm.com
Taylor County, KYCentral Kentucky News-Journal

DANCE TO THE MUSIC

Wes Bratcher, formerly of Taylor County, has wanted to host dance classes in his hometown for as long as he’s been a dance instructor. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If...
MusicDaily Californian

Gary Numan forges new electronic music path with online concert experience

Since the late ‘70s, Gary Numan has been a pioneer of electronic and alternative music. From his work with Tubeway Army to his immense solo success, the English rocker has continuously broken barriers with the uniqueness of his voice and use of synths as the primary instrument in much of his music. On June 17, Numan treated fans to an online concert performance of his newest album, Intruder. Marrying elements of hardcore, goth and industrial music, as well as sprinkling in a few other tunes that propelled him to fame, the singer proved that he’s still got the showman qualities that made his shows 40 years ago truly spectacular.
Theater & DanceBLABBERMOUTH.NET

POWERWOLF Releases Cinematic Music Video For New Single 'Dancing With The Dead'

German metallers POWERWOLF will release their new album, "Call Of The Wild", on July 9 via Napalm Records. The second single from the LP, "Dancing With The Dead", once again underlines POWERWOLF's indispensable skill for pure, bloody heavy metal and hooks that will stay in your head forever. The four-minute track just screams for big stages and will not only captivate loyal followers but also new fans immediately.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Play to your strengths with these key tips for taking electronic music onstage

BACK TO LIVE: In many ways, performing live can be a far more complicated affair for electronic musicians than a traditional band. While a rock outfit might have decisions to make about what amps, drum kit or pedal setup to take on stage, for electronic solo acts or groups, you effectively have to devise the whole concept of your live set from the ground up.
Theater & Dancedjmag.com

Jaguar launches new dance music podcast, 'UTOPIA Talks'

Jaguar is launching a new dance music podcast, 'UTOPIA Talks'. The weekly series goes live on Apple Music, Spotify and Acast via Stak from Wednesday 30th June, and promises to explore the political, cultural and creative sides of global electronic music scenes. Confirmed guests include two DJ Mag cover stars, Sherelle and Sama' Abdulhadi, and Queer House Party.
San Diego, CAcoolsandiegosights.com

Paloma Flamenco dancing at Music en la Calle!

Yesterday afternoon I spent a couple of hours at Music en la Calle, a wonderful, free cultural event brought to the City Heights community by Bodhi Tree Concerts. Families and neighbors were treated to music, dance and even a circus performance at the new permanent outdoor tent of Fern Street Circus.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Why Would Anyone Listen to Electronic Dance Music Radio Shows on an Online Radio Station?

The electronic dance music radio is all about fresh new music from up-and-coming artists and professional DJs. They keep you updated with the best new tracks from around the globe. They offer you a diverse array of sounds from around the world, all in perfect condition for mixing. They even give you a wide selection of different types of music to choose from as well. Whatever kind of music you’re looking for they’ve got it.
Theater & Dancespottedbylocals.com

Sveta Baar – Arts, music, dance

Sveta Baar is the ultimate place for everyone in Tallinn. Does not matter what age or gender you are, you will definitely feel welcomed and loved. The building itself used to be part of a train station and now it brings together a wide variety of subcultures. The huge terrace...
Musicguitar.com

Ernie Ball Music Man and Darkglass Electronics team up on the DarkRay bass

Ernie Ball Music Man has announced a collaboration with Darkglass Electronics, a new four-string bass guitar called the DarkRay with on-board electronics that offer extensive tone-shaping and effects. The bass, as its name suggests, takes after a Stingray bass, with just one humbucker. This runs into the star of the...
Theater & Dancediscchord.com

Music Production Masterclass - The Kapi Dance

GeoShred's popularity in India has introduced us to a lot of amazing talent. Mahesh Raghvan has been featured here so many times over the years! He's doing a Master Class with LivDemy, detailing his production of last year's hit, The Kapi Dance. For all the upcoming music producers, I have...
Paso Robles, CAprcity.com

Turtle Dance! A Music, Bubble and Comedy Show

PASO ROBLES, CA – July 1, 2021 On Thursday, August 5 at 11:00 am, enjoy a special inclusive, neurodiverse event for children and teens of all abilities. Families will dance, sing along, and hear stories and songs about autism advocates who have had incredible success in their lives and careers. There will be bubbles, laughter, games, visuals, and a story written and illustrated by someone on the Autism Spectrum. The show is crafted to be inclusive for all children, including children on the Autism Spectrum, and a great time for parents and caregivers! Registration is required (one per household) to get the link to participate in this program.
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Bach's Lute Dances

Bach's Lute Suites are collections of dances that were popular at the time. You can dance along tonight as David Leisner performs one of them. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
New Haven, CTNewsTimes

New Haven artist tackles social issues in genre-bending electronic dance music

After being asked to produce many dance remixes over the years, electronica artist Ionne (pronounced ee-oh-nay) dug himself out of being pigeonholed into the genre. While the New Haven artist loves dance mixes, he also found subject matter that resonated with him. The result is a powerful album, “For Those Who Remain,” which dropped June 20.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

3 Things to Look for When Buying Electronic Dance Music Maker Machines

These days, there are all kinds of specially designed equipment for electronic dance music making such as keyboards, sampler packs, electronic drum kits, and electronic musical keyboards. If you’re not acquainted with how to create music with these electronic instruments yet, you’d be really afraid of attempting to at first. It would be better if you could learn by getting some guidance from someone who’s an expert in electronic dance music making. He or she will show you the ropes and help you realize that it’s not as difficult as you think. You might even be inspired to take up electronic dance music making as your hobby instead.
Musiconeedm.com

Toby Romeo Unveils Catchy Tune “Oh Lord”

‘Oh Lord’ sees Toby Romeo at his best; writing a fiery future house instrumental underneath an irresistibly catchy top vocal melody from Deve, a young producer, musician, and vocalist based in Vienna, Austria. The single opens immediately with a piercing snippet of the vocal sample, announcing Romeo’s return right from the get-go. After an abridged buildup, ‘Oh Lord’ breaks out into an ultra-bouncy deep house frenzy, blending an evocative chord progression with Romeo’s sharp ear for clever rhythm.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Andrea Massaria: New Needs Need New Techniques

With his debut solo recording, abstract guitarist Andrea Massaria indulges in sleight of hand framed techniques, while executing free form tonal vignettes that bridge painting with music via nine pieces that are dedicated to, and motivated by three impressionists: Rothko, Rauschenberg, and Pollock. Here, the artist's expressive nature spawns plucking and streaming layers of controlled analog noise and asymmetrical passageways featuring Francesco Forges' multitracked voice on "RA 3." In addition, Massaria's squealing, high-pitched voicings and buzzing lower-register notes form a sprightly conversation with Forges' partly illegible iterations.