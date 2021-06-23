Electronic Dance Music Crossword Solver

PASO ROBLES, CA – July 1, 2021 On Thursday, August 5 at 11:00 am, enjoy a special inclusive, neurodiverse event for children and teens of all abilities. Families will dance, sing along, and hear stories and songs about autism advocates who have had incredible success in their lives and careers. There will be bubbles, laughter, games, visuals, and a story written and illustrated by someone on the Autism Spectrum. The show is crafted to be inclusive for all children, including children on the Autism Spectrum, and a great time for parents and caregivers! Registration is required (one per household) to get the link to participate in this program.