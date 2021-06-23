From Now on, My Pancakes Will Be Masa Pancakes

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you really press me, I’d be forced to admit that I am a waffle person, through and through. But recently, a new pancake came into my life—one unlike any pancake I’ve tried before—and I can’t stop thinking about it. The recipe comes from chef Alan Delgado at Xilonen in Brooklyn, New York. Delgado’s secret? There’s masa whipped right into the pancake batter.