HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash Friday along the Katy Freeway in west Harris County. This happened around 8:40 p.m. at 22857 IH-10 Katy Freeway. Deputies said the driver of tractor-trailer, who was going westbound on the Katy Freeway, pulled into the left/inside shoulder. That's when, deputies said, the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze, also going westbound, veered off into the left shoulder and hit the back of the tractor-trailer.