Twitter Users Gush over Kate Middleton's Remarkable Interaction with Kids

By Jené Liebenberg
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 11 days ago

Kate Middleton took some time out of her day to sit with children and chat about the Natural History Museum's Urban Nature Project. Fans couldn't stop gushing about the royal after she shared the video on Twitter.

The Duchess of Cambridge received an influx of compliments and praise from Twitter users after she shared a video of her conversing with a group of children while they made toy spiders.

Kate Middleton sat on the floor with her legs crossed as she laughed and chatted with the kids around her during her visit to the Natural History Museum's wildlife garden, showcasing her fun-loving and motherly side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RA53_0acptGn500

QUEEN OF HEARTS

The video shared on social media showed the Duchess of Cambridge laughing with the kids, sharing light-hearted conversation, and sitting down for arts and crafts and her Twitter fans loved every moment of it.

Middleton wore a peach blazer paired with a white shirt and blue straight-legged jeans, giving her a comfortable yet chic look. Her online fans loved how the royal interacted with the children during the visit and one user wrote:

"The Duchess of Cambridge is a special and beautiful person … she is so natural with children… love all her work … amazing she is truly amazing. Our Queen of Hearts"

Exploring the Natural History Museum's Urban Nature Project 🍃

Designed to inspire the next generation to care for nature, the project forms part of @NHM_London's work to transform their Wildlife Garden into an urban biodiversity hub. pic.twitter.com/uHuVyQoJTW

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2021

NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM

While her fans focused on how well she was dressed and played with the children, Middleton zoomed in on learning about the Natural History Museum's Urban Nature Project.

Middleton was sure to promise the little girl to dress up in a pink princess dress should they meet one day.

In between the time spent with the kids, the Duchess of Cambridge learned about how the project benefits various communities across the country and how the work aids in solving problems faced by the planet.

LOVES KIDS

This isn't the first time Middleton has showcased how much she enjoys children and how easily she chats with them. During a visit to European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, Scotland, the Duchess had a hilarious conversation with a boy.

Middleton bent down to chat with the little kid, and the boy, wearing a yellow vest, asked the royal a funny question to which she had the most gracious response. The boy asked if the royal was a prince, to which Middleton answered:

“I’m not a prince. I’m the Duchess of Cambridge. Lots of people call me Catherine.”

HOLD STILL

Middleton's empathetic and caring nature was also displayed during a phone call she had with one of the young finalists for her Hold Still photography competition.

The royal rang up 4-year-old Mila, who has leukemia, and during their conversation about the photo she entered, Middleton was sure to promise the little girl to dress up in a pink princess dress should they meet one day.

Duchess Catherine is the children’s princess...love the way she always lights up when there are kids around❤️❤️👑👑

— Avatar6090 (@RodAvatar6090) June 22, 2021

Mila impressed the Duchess by saying she knew the names of her three children, which prompted the mother to share about her youngest, Louis.

The young girl and Middleton shared a special conversation about the photo that the girl entered into the competition, which showed Mila looking at her father through the window because they were separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
270K+
Followers
28K+
Post
112M+
Views
