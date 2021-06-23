Minneapolis household hazardous waste collection announcement

Gary Chan/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Hennepin County will hold a community Household Hazardous Waste or HHW collection event for all residents. This collection is established to dispose of the garden and household hazardous wastes safely and properly.

In Minneapolis, the collection event will be held in three periods.

The first one is on June 25 and 26, 2021 at Pillsbury Elementary School at 2250 Garfield St. NE.

The second is July 30 and 31, 2021 at Anthony Middle School at 5757 Irving Ave S.

The last is on August 13 and 14, 2021 at South High School 3131 19th Ave S.

A note to all citizens: the waste must be properly pre-packed with cardboard before handed to staff. The bundled items should not be more than 3 x 3 feet and under 40 pounds. Improperly bundled items could be picked up by the garbage crew instead.

Recycling staff will leave an educational cart hanger on all One-Sort recycling carts from June 21 to July 2, 2021. This hanger will be an effective educational tool to improve recycling collection. In advance, the county will not accept electronics in the bundled items.

On the hands-on day, residents should always be in their vehicles and keep wearing their face masks for unvaccinated persons. Vaccinated residents are allowed not to wear a mask.

Items should be stored in the trunk of the vehicle, the bed of a truck, or in a trailer since the items will be taken by the staff. Residents are allowed to come by bicycles and walk-ups but ensure the HHW items are properly and safely packed to prevent spills, leaks, and breakage.

Visit https://www.hennepin.us/green-disposal-guide/household-hazardous-waste to get the information about proper ways to store HHW before attending the collection event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.