GBPEUR Waits for European and UK PMI Data

The British pound has started the week quietly. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3846, down 0.13% on the day. The pound has pushed back into 1.38 territory, on optimism over the economy’s reopening optimism and PMI data which was better than expected. The UK was forced to delay the end of all Covid restrictions in June until July 19th. Although the Delta variant has resulted in a sharp increase in cases, the death rate has remained low, and the government is hopeful that the new ‘Freedom Day’ of July 19th will not have to be postponed.