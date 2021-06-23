GBPEUR Waits for European and UK PMI Data
The GBPEUR exchange rate is pressing the 1.17 level again as the market awaits the latest PMI data from Germany, Europe and the UK. Manufacturing has been able to weather the pandemic storm, but the services sector reopening recently has boosted that number and the composite in all three. The data could move the pound versus the euro back towards the yearly highs, with the Bank of England releasing the latest interest rate and monetary policy plans on Thursday.www.poundsterlingforecast.com