July BZA Agenda

Winona Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE City of Menomonie BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS MEETING Thursday, July 1, 2021 - 1:00 P.M. Menomonie City Hall 800 Wilson Avenue Council Chambers (first floor) ROLL CALL I. Request by Packer Fastener, located at 5205 Freitag Dr, Suite B, for a 160 square foot sign variance. II. Adjourn Note: Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request the service, contact the City Clerk at 232-2221, Ext. 1006. 6/23 LAC81383 WNAXLP.

