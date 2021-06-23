Cancel
Wisconsin State

SMITH Case No. 21PR106

Winona Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT LA CROSSE COUNTY Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 21PR106 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RANDY A. SMITH PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1.An application for informal administration was filed. 2.The decedent, with date of birth 5/21/1955 and date of death 12/15/2020 was domiciled in La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of W3795 County Hwy Q, Mindoro, WI 54644 . 3. The application will be heard at the La Crosse County Courthouse, 333 Vine Street, La Crosse , Wisconsin, Room 1201 , before Nicole R. Schroeder ,Probate Registrar, on 7/29/2021 at 10:30. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is 10/04/2021 . 5. A claim may be filed at the La Crosse County Courthouse, 333 Vine Street, La Crosse , Wisconsin, Room 1201 . 6.This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Please check with person named below for exact time and date. Form completed by: Marvin H. Davis Address 1206 Caledonia Street La Crosse, WI 54603 Telephone Number (608) 784-8100 Bar Number 1009958 DATE SIGNED: June 21, 2021 Electronically signed by Nicole R. Schroeder Probate Registrar 6/23 6/30 7/7 LAC81552 WNAXLP.

