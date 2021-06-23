Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Florida-based space balloon company launches ticket sales

By Paul Brinkmann
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYDD1_0acpt1dR00
This is a view of the stratosphere taken by cameras on board the Space Perspective Neptune One prototype during a test flight Friday above Florida. Photo courtesy of Space Perspective

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23 (UPI) -- A new space tourism company began to sell tickets Wednesday for six-hour balloon rides to the stratosphere starting in 2024. The price of a seat: $125,000.

The company, Florida-based Space Perspective, plans up to 25 flights in the first year into what is the second major layer of the Earth's atmosphere and extends to about 31 miles, or more than 163,000 feet, above the planet's surface.

Space Perspective becomes only the second one to offer space tourism tickets, following plans by Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic to offer suborbital flights. Those plans have not yet been realized.

"The demand for space tourism is so huge that, honestly, we welcome more players in the industry and we believe in that adage that a rising tide lifts all boats," Space Perspective co-founder Jane Poynter said in an interview.

The company began to testing a capsule under a giant balloon Friday with a successful 20-mile-high flight from Florida that landed in the Gulf of Mexico. Operations are to be based at Kennedy Space Center initially, Poynter said.

Space Perspective also released a photo from Friday's test flight that shows the curvature of the Earth, a blue layer of atmosphere and the blackness of space. Such views will allow space tourists to see about 450 miles, the company said.

Up to eight passengers will ride in a pressurized capsule with an experienced pilot, a bar and a bathroom. The trip will end with a splashdown.

Branson's firm initially signed up passengers for $250,000 a seat, but halted sales after a test-flight crashed in 2014. As testing continues, seats are being sold for research and training flights, but not for space tourism.

SpaceX Crew-2 launches to International Space Station

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Kennedy Space Center#Spacex Crew 2#Space Perspective
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

Elsa setting its sights on southeastern U.S.

July 4 (UPI) -- Residents in the Southeast are bracing for incoming Tropical Storm Elsa as AccuWeather forecasters estimate landfall close to Tampa, Fla. Just a day after undergoing rapid intensification and becoming the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Elsa returned to tropical storm status on Saturday as it charged between southwestern Haiti and Jamaica.
Florida StatePosted by
UPI News

Parts of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Elsa's impact

July 4 (UPI) -- Residents of the Southeast were preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa on Sunday as tropical storm warnings were posted across the Florida Keys. Tropical storm watches was issued late Sunday morning for the southwest coast of the Florida Peninsula from Flamingo northward to Bonita Beach. The storm,...
North Miami Beach, FLPosted by
UPI News

North Miami Beach evacuates 'unsafe' condo after Surfside collapse

July 3 (UPI) -- North Miami Beach has evacuated a condo deemed unsafe after a review following the deadly high-rise condo collapse in Surfside, Fla. An engineer retained by the condo association board concluded in a Jan. 11 recertification report the 156-unit Crestview Towers building in North Miami Beach was "structurally and electrically unsafe," the city said in a statement on the evacuation.
AnimalsPosted by
UPI News

Escaped red panda captured a day later on grounds of German zoo

July 2 (UPI) -- A zoo in Germany said a red panda that escaped from its enclosure was safely captured a little over a day after it was noticed missing. The Duisburg Zoo said Jang the red panda was discovered missing from an enclosure Thursday morning and was found about noon Friday in a tree on the zoo grounds.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
UPI News

Atlanta woman wakes to find African serval on her bed

July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said they are trying to locate a loose African serval after the large cat woke a sleeping woman by jumping onto her bed. Kristine Frank said she was asleep at her home in the Historic Bookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was awakened by an unusual presence in her bed.