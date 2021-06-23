Cancel
Lenovo powers new ThinkPad L-series notebooks with mobile Ryzen 5000

By Mark Hachman
PCWorld
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo is beefing up its Yoga business notebooks, specifically the 13.3-inch ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 and the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, with AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile processors. Announced Wednesday as part of virtual MWC (normally held live in Barcelona, Spain), both ThinkPad L13s are essentially the same laptop, though with one key difference: The Yoga is a 360-degree convertible, and the ThinkPad L13 is a traditional clamshell laptop. That results in a little less battery life for the Yoga model: 10.6 hours, versus 10.8 hours for its clamshell cousin, Lenovo said.

