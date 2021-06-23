Honda Dominates Top 10 List Of American-Made Vehicles For 2021
Each year, Cars.com compiles a list of vehicles that are deemed the most American-made. Appropriately titled the American-Made Index (AMI), it takes into account a variety of factors including manufacturing plants, parts sourcing, total jobs, total production, and how it all contributes to the US economy. Americans love to buy American, but are US-based automakers really the best bet when it comes to supporting the American economy?www.motor1.com