Honda Dominates Top 10 List Of American-Made Vehicles For 2021

It's hard to believe that 2021 is already half over. For automakers, this is a significant checkpoint for gauging yearly sales performance and there's no denying that the global microchip shortage is affecting some brands more than others. It seems Ford is among the harder hit, as figures aren't looking good for the Blue Oval save for one key area – electric vehicles. As such, the news might not be as dire as it appears. More on that in a bit.