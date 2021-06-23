Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

How Kravin Kitchen is helping personal chefs centralize their businesses

qcitymetro.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKravin Kitchen is shaping itself into a one-stop shop for personal and private chefs and connecting the people who want to hire them. Co-founder Andre Collins, 32, had been honing the concept since late 2015. During dinner with his wife at a local restaurant, they began talking about learning more about the chefs behind the meals. They also thought about personal chefs and conducted market research to discover how people went about finding one. What they found was that people didn’t know where to start or thought they couldn’t afford one.

qcitymetro.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Chef#Food Delivery#Startup#Kravers#Lincoln Harris#Compass Group#Bank Of America#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...