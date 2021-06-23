How Kravin Kitchen is helping personal chefs centralize their businesses

Kravin Kitchen is shaping itself into a one-stop shop for personal and private chefs and connecting the people who want to hire them. Co-founder Andre Collins, 32, had been honing the concept since late 2015. During dinner with his wife at a local restaurant, they began talking about learning more about the chefs behind the meals. They also thought about personal chefs and conducted market research to discover how people went about finding one. What they found was that people didn’t know where to start or thought they couldn’t afford one.