Indian passenger arrested for walking on baggage belt after being denied boarding by airline

By Maroosha Muzaffar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3NJV_0acpsTuf00

A passenger at New Delhi ’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport was arrested after he allegedly hopped on to a conveyor belt and created a ruckus on being denied boarding for not carrying a Covid negative certificate.

Suraj Pandey, 36, from the state of Uttar Pradesh was flying to Mumbai on a Vistara aircraft, but officials said that the businessman from Rudrapur was not carrying the Covid-19 negative report that some cities and airlines need passengers to carry during the pandemic to be allowed to board.

Deepak Chadha, the deputy manager of Vistara Airlines, claimed that around 3pm Mr Pandey allegedly turned violent and started shouting and creating a ruckus. Local reports claimed that he got onto the baggage belt and started walking on it. He is also accused of obstructing the airline staff and other passengers.

A video of the incident showed Mr Pandey shouting at airline staff and demanding to be “adjusted” on another flight to Mumbai.

Airport security officers dragged him out of the airport and handed him to Delhi police.

Rajeev Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), told the media: “We checked the CCTV footage to verify the complainant’s version. From the contents of the complaint, CCTV footage and enquiry conducted so far, accused Suraj Pandey had committed an offence under relevant sections of the Delhi Police Act. Subsequently, he was arrested and his medical examination was also conducted.”

Mr Pandey has been released on bail and will be produced before a Delhi court, reports said.

A statement from Vistara said “he behaved badly with our staff and other customers, and his acts threatened the safety of ground operations. We have provided a full refund of the booking to the customer and notified the authorities of the incident.”

As per the guidelines issued by the federal government, all passengers arriving on domestic flights into Mumbai must present a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of boarding the flight.

Related
Public SafetyWGME

Airline groups want criminal punishment for unruly passengers

Airlines want stronger penalties for unruly passengers. [Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger assault]. Several airline trade and labor groups sent Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter calling for federal criminal charges for unruly passengers instead of just civil charges. They also want the FAA to increase public...
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Cabin baggage war: are airlines or passengers fuelling the conflict?

For decades, airlines have been fond of introducing charges for things that were previously free: from seat assignments to inflight catering.When bringing in a new fee, has any airline ever not said: “These changes are aimed at improving overall customer experience”?That was what I wondered when I wrote about Aer Lingus emulating Ryanair and easyJet by cutting back on free cabin baggage on flights within Europe.The Irish airline will still allow those paying the lowest fare to carry a “small personal item” into the aircraft.Previously they could also take a 10kg case into the cabin. Now, though, that bag needs...
LifestyleForbes

The Airline Conundrum Of Flying Sick Passengers

The Wall Street Journal published a piece this week about airlines carrying sick passengers, and how this issue has become more important in today’s pandemic-sensitive world. The column rightly points out that airlines face a difficult choice here: let sick passengers travel as they had originally planned or open a pandora’s box of problems by letting anyone change their ticket because they say they are too sick to fly.
WeatherFOXBusiness

American Airlines passenger uses emergency exit to jump onto tarmac after flight delayed, canceled

A passenger stuck on a canceled American Airlines flight out of Charlotte was arrested Thursday after fleeing the plane through the exit window. Flight 2396 traveling from Charlotte to Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland was canceled due to severe weather conditions, which restricted air traffic throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, an American Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Airlines And TSA Agents Grapple With Rise In Unruly Passengers

As airline travelers return to the skies after a coronavirus-induced lull, federal officials say reports of unruly passengers are rising sharply, with thousands of people violating inflight mask mandates and some travelers physically threatening airport security staff and flight crews. Key Facts. The Transportation Security Administration has tallied at least...
Politicswbrc.com

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodycam footage captures moment off-duty flight attendant, 34, was arrested after he forced Delta plane to land early by seizing the intercom and 'vowing to bring the jet down'

Body-camera footage captured the moment an off-duty flight attendant was arrested after he forced a Delta plane to land early by seizing the intercom and threatening to bring the aircraft down. Oklahoma police said they found Stephon Jamar Duncan, 34, flex cuffed and seated on the first row of the...
Accidentssimpleflying.com

Passenger Injured After Jumping Out Of Taxiing United Express Plane

In a shocking incident, a passenger on a United Express flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City jumped out of the taxiing aircraft using the emergency slide. The passenger also tried to breach the cockpit before jumping out of the plane, raising alarms onboard. The news comes as US airlines see a surge of unruly passengers onboard amid the rebound in air traffic.
Travelrocketcitynow.com

Frontier Airlines adds COVID charge as travel ramps back up

Airlines are starting to get their groove back after a rough year of pandemic-affected business. And while the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't gone anywhere, more Americans are feeling comfortable getting back on a plane, but those flying Frontier Airlines will notice a new fee on their bill to reflect modern travel.